Watch a discussion previewing the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) hosts Florida State (5-3, 3-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). Florida State won last year's meeting 31-28 while Miami leads the all-time series 35-31. WorldWideWest's West Lamy joins the show as...
NFL Week 9 action began with Thursday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans. Here is a look at how that game played out and what former Florida State standouts did in it:. Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17. Eagles: Defensive end Josh Sweat...
Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman says four, maybe five players will be held out of the team's season-opener on Monday against Florida A&M due to injuries. He discusses how the Ducks are trying to get past the injuries while also giving a scouting report of Florida A&M. Sign up...
Comments / 0