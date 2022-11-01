ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

VIDEO: Keys in the Miami-Florida State game to watch

Watch a discussion previewing the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) hosts Florida State (5-3, 3-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). Florida State won last year's meeting 31-28 while Miami leads the all-time series 35-31. WorldWideWest's West Lamy joins the show as...
