Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Story lines to watch as Michigan men's basketball opens its season
As the leaves fall and the calendar flips to November, that means one thing — college basketball is here. Following a roller coaster 19-win campaign and an offseason of roster changes, Michigan brings back just one starter and two other rotation players from last year’s Sweet 16 squad and brings in a bunch of new pieces.
Detroit News
Scouting report: Michigan State football at Illinois
▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois. ▶ Records: Michigan State 3-5 (1-4 Big Ten); No. 14 Illinois 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten) Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’ Week 10 matchup with Illinois. Key matchup. MSU’S DEFENSE VS. ILLINOIS RUSHING OFFENSE. While...
Detroit News
Gemon Green, Ja'Den McBurrows' availability uncertain for Michigan's game vs. Rutgers
Ann Arbor — It remains unclear whether Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, injured in last Saturday night’s Michigan Stadium tunnel incident after the Michigan-Michigan State game, will be available for the Wolverines matchup at Rutgers this weekend. Green suffered a concussion and facial cuts...
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan State looks to get on fast track in pursuit of speedy Jaelon Barbarin
Simi Valley (California) Chaminade senior Jaelon Barbarin had not heard from Michigan State and never had visited the Spartans, but then its staff called his coach one day and offered a scholarship. Barbarin was surprised, but now the Spartans have become an option for him almost as quickly as he...
Detroit News
Tigers adding more muscle with Colt Keith's 245 pounds
When he ripped a pitch 459 feet Saturday for an artillery-grade home run in an Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and Peoria Javelinas, it was tempting to think Colt Keith was probably on to something. As in strength, sourced in more muscle mass, which can happen...
Detroit News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Donovan Edwards' retweet of Kanye West post a 'mistake'
Ann Arbor — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who last week retweeted an antisemitic post, later deleted it and issued two apologies, was not punished or suspended because it was a “mistake." Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly news conference he knows what kind of...
Detroit News
Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave
Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
Detroit News
MSU's President Stanley to depart early
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is leaving his post this Friday, two months earlier than planned when he announced his resignation last month. In a letter to the campus community, Stanley said "it's been a privilege." "One of the greatest privileges of my career, serving as the president of...
Detroit News
Fun Southfield restaurant D'bo's specializes in frozen drinks and hot wings
At D'bo's Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood in Southfield, the food is hot and the drinks are very, very cold. The small bar and restaurant has a row of colorful, frozen cocktail machines behind the bar that are sweet and fun. Like the name implies, the menu is stacked with hot wings, tenders and boneless wings with a variety of sauces and seasonings, plus seafood, burgers and homestyle sides like creamy, crunchy coleslaw, corn on the cob and fried okra.
Detroit News
Clerk anticipates nearly 30% Detroit voter turnout, a large drop from 2018
Detroit — Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said Thursday she anticipates a 28%-32% voter turnout in the state's largest city, a large decline from the 41% of registered voters who participated in the November 2018 election. Detroit's turnout helped produce a Democratic wave four years ago with victories at the...
Detroit News
Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023
A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says
Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
Detroit News
Detroit gets ready for holiday festivities with tree in Campus Martius
Mark your calendars: It may be almost 70 degrees outside but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Detroit. With just over 50 days until Christmas, the city is gearing up for everything from its annual tree lighting ceremony to the opening of the Downtown Detroit Markets which will showcase a range of unique, locally-owned businesses this coming holiday season.
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Detroit News
Livengood: Wayne County finally spending $100M COVID stimulus cash
After sitting on a $339 million mountain of federal stimulus funds for more than a year, Wayne County government is about to start spending down some of its COVID cash, while pulling back on one commitment to a small business development program. The Wayne County Commission is expected to vote...
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
Detroit News
Why Kia, Hyundai vehicles get 'Fred Flintstoned away' after viral theft video
Andy Webb is out thousands of dollars after a viral video led to the theft of his 2019 Kia Forte in September. The 34-year-old from Midtown Detroit moved the sedan to sell beer out of his garage during Cass Corridor’s Dally in the Alley community festival. When he went to get it the next day from a nearby parking lot, Webb found only shattered glass.
Detroit News
If paratransit contracts are not approved, Detroit service 'will go from bad to terrible,' transit chief warns
Detroit — The City Council on Tuesday approved a $16 million paratransit contract while also postponing a similar $49 million contract renewal for the next five years after receiving complaints of unreliability about the French company that operates the system. To provide transportation services for residents with disabilities, City...
Detroit News
FBI terror team search leads to arrest of Boogaloo boy amid election fears
FBI agents Tuesday arrested a prominent member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist group, less than one week after searching the man's Metro Detroit home amid concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Few details were available early Wednesday about the...
