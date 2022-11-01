Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf casts ballot for early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican candidate for Mayor of Louisville, Bill Dieruf casted his vote early on Thursday at the Jeffersonian. His wife joined him at the voting center.
Wave 3
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County.
How Kentucky and Indiana residents can vote before Election Day
Early in-person voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3, while early voting in Indiana continues through Monday, Nov, 7.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.
Louisville activists release list of judicial candidates who support cash bail reform
Activists say holding people in jail while they await trial can cost them their jobs, housing and families.
Wave 3
LMPD revised special order
JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies.
spectrumnews1.com
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He's the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth.
wdrb.com
Printing error blamed for mistake on 1 single Jefferson County absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections blames a printing error for a mistake on an absentee ballot, but officials say they don't believe it's a widespread issue. Thus far, the board has only received one report of a printing error occurring on an absentee ballot.
Wave 3
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf asked about city homicides
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides.
Wave 3
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides.
Wave 3
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
Wave 3
UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides.
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital. According to the release, feedback from the public is being added
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
