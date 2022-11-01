ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf casts ballot for early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican candidate for Mayor of Louisville, Bill Dieruf casted his vote early on Thursday at the Jeffersonian. His wife joined him at the voting center. Bill Dieruf shared more about his passion for the city and how he knows how great Louisville can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews. The district’s Democratic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD revised special order

Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday

UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE

