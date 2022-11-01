Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
Wave 3
Lake Forest residents protest construction of concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in the Lake Forest neighborhood protested the city over a new concrete plant being built in their neighborhood. The residents met outside of the Louisville Metro Council Planning meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to a concrete plant being built off of Aiken Road in Lake Forest.
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
wdrb.com
Road work to close parts of I-265 in Louisville on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads. The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
Wave 3
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
Wave 3
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews. The district’s Democratic...
Wave 3
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 5 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital. According to the release, feedback from the public is being added...
Wave 3
Traffic delayed on I-264 West following crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-264 West near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an Louisville Metro police vehicle on Thursday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the Crittenden Drive exit of the Watterson Expressway on Thursday. Early investigation revealed an unmarked...
WLKY.com
Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
Wave 3
9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived...
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Wave 3
MSD donates 400 million-year-old fossils found constructing tunnels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville MSD has unearthed hundreds of millions of years of history during a construction project, and has donated the findings to the Kentucky Geological Survey. The fossils are parts of sedimentary rocks formed around 400 million years ago and were found as MSD was constructing its...
Louisville man indicted on carjacking, business robbery
A Louisville man was been indicted Wednesday after being charged with carjacking and a business robbery.
Wave 3
Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Louisville on Wednesday night. Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of South 2nd St. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A man was...
Comments / 0