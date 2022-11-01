ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

November 4th proclaimed Texas Arbor Day

By Erin Hunter
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas- From cedar elms to red oaks, many trees of the Concho Valley are getting the recognition they deserve.

“I, Brenda Gunter on behalf of the City Council of San Angelo proclaim November 4th, 2022 as Texas Arbor day,” said Mayor Gunter.

Texas’ Arbor day is so late in the year due to it being the best time to plant, as those cooler fall temperatures make their way to the south.

To mark Texas Arbor day this year, Keep San Angelo Beautiful is organizing a tree giveaway with Houston-based oil company, Apache.

“We will be accepting 200 trees. We have red oaks, we have live oaks, and cedar elms. These trees will be going to all of our schools in San Angelo,” said Charlotte Anderson. the Executive Director of KSAB.

The community can also come out to Olive’s Nursery on November 2nd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to grab a tree to plant as well.

“We have just a beautiful array of trees that are huge and spectacular but if we can’t replace the trees that we have then our kids and our future will be depleted of these beautiful pieces of nature,” said Anderson.

Texas first observed Arbor day in 1889 and now Keep San Angelo Beautiful is working to give our students and members of our community an opportunity to learn about our environment and keep our local trees healthy.

KLST/KSAN

SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
