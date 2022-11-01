Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
It's not often we get a "Game of the Century" in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football slate could give us just that as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a battle of 1 vs. 2 teams on Saturday. Everything appears to be on the line for both teams. The winner remains undefeated and ...
atozsports.com
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.
The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies. I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall....
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
More fallout from the Michigan-Michigan State brawl, Bryan Harsin is let go & who will be the next head coach for the Auburn Tigers?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, as well as Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, made...
Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
Point Spread For Ohio State vs. Northwestern Is Going Viral
It should surprise nobody to learn that Ohio State is favored to defeat Northwestern this Saturday. Yet even fans anticipating a blowout will stop and notice the gargantuan spread. As noted by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the 8-0 Buckeyes are 38-point road favorites over the 1-7 Wildcats. Just scoring 38...
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin releases statement following firing
Harsin believes that "with complete alignment, the possibilities are endless" at Auburn.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
College Football World Outraged By One Team's Ranking Tonight
It didn't take long for the college football world to be up in arms as the CFP committee released first rankings of the year. Despite being 8-0, the TCU Horned Frogs found themselves ranked No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama. Here's a sampling of what folks had to say about it...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team
The first College Football Playoffs Rankings of the 2022 season will be released this Tuesday evening. ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" this morning to discuss the current state of the sport. Finebaum believes Tennessee could be ranked No. 1 in the country due to its win...
Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game
After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan. In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable." "Any other player does that, on any...
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Since the College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday evening, Urban Meyer and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their picks for the top four teams in the country. At the moment, Meyer has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country....
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
Comments / 0