11-4-22 wi governor’s race shatters spending record
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday that spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million. That tops the previous record of $93 million, set in 2018, by $22 million and doesn’t include the final days of the race ahead of Tuesday’s election. The seven candidates for governor spent more than $69.4 million between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24 on the race Evers spent about $37 million compared with about $24.5 million by Michels.
11-3-22 final marquette law school poll shows dead heat in wi governor and senate race
The latest Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday, Nov. 2 found races for both Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate are a dead heat. The poll was conducted from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, and surveyed 802 registered Wisconsin voters. It is the university’s last poll before Election Day, Nov. 8. The poll found incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson leading Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by two points. The poll is within the margin of error. In October, the poll found Johnson with a six-point lead. Gov. Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels are tied, each with 48%. Poll director Charles Franklin will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program at 9:30am Thursday.
11-3-22 wisconsin: what to expect on election night
Wisconsin Republicans are trying to knock off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and also gain a large enough majority in the Legislature to override any veto should he win. Democrats are looking to both return Evers, who has been a block on the conservative legislative agenda, while also knocking off Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He is seeking a third term against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a race that could determine which party holds majority control in the Senate. Evers faces businessman Tim Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is largely self-financing his run.
11-3-22 in final days evers asks voters to worry about michels
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking voters in his state to worry about Republican Tim Michels. Evers is seeking a second term in a race that polls show as close. In the final days of the race, he’s calling Michels “radical” and “dangerous” and a possible threat to democracy. That’s because Michels says he’s not sure whether the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and he’s not clear on whether he would accept 2024 results. Michels dismisses such concerns, focusing instead on promises to votes of progress on economic issues, safer streets and better schools. The stakes are high — whoever is governor will have the power to certify 2024 results, and to reshape election administration even before that vote.
