New Orleans, LA

Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search

By Chris Miller
 2 days ago

A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive.

The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff's office says Michelle Reynolds is "alive and well," after being located by Louisiana State Police.

Reynolds family reported her missing September 22. They tracked her car to New Orleans, and surveillance video showed her walking away from her vehicle.

Authorities said no more information would be released, at the request of the family.

Janie Williamson
2d ago

Hmmm! Sounds like she needed a vacation from her family

