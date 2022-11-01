Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive.
The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff's office says Michelle Reynolds is "alive and well," after being located by Louisiana State Police.
Reynolds family reported her missing September 22. They tracked her car to New Orleans, and surveillance video showed her walking away from her vehicle.
Authorities said no more information would be released, at the request of the family.
