Wagener, SC

Aiken school district breaks ground on new Wagener-Salley High School

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
WAGENER — The Wagener community had something to celebrate on Tuesday as a groundbreaking was held for the new Wagener-Salley High School.

Aiken County Public School District staff, students, community members and elected officials came out to the location of the new school at the corner of Seivern Road and A.L. Corbett Circle for the event.

Superintendent King Laurence said he thought the crowd gathered was the biggest one he had seen at a groundbreaking for a school, which was appropriate for the community.

“I've been here a long time, I've seen a lot of groundbreakings, but you know I would've expected that and this one is really special to me,” Laurence said. “I started my relationship with Aiken County Public Schools in 1998 when I came here as principal of Busbee Elementary School and I was principal when we built the new Busbee and A.L. Corbett over there, and it's just a special place. It's a special place to be and a special place to go to school. I know it's a special place to live and it's filled with great people. Great people who have waited a long time and truly deserve this beautiful school that is about to be built here.”

District 1 School Board Member Sandra Shealey, who represents Wagener, said she had been looking forward to that day for a while.

“This community and these schools and all of you have a special place in my heart,” Shealey said. "I've lived here for over 25 years now, and I'm just so excited about everything that is going on with the schools, and us getting this new school is going to be such a great addition to this community.”

WSHS sophomore Mallory Williamson said it was exciting to see everyone gathered for the groundbreaking and hopes to see everyone again when the school is open.

“...I would like to say thank you to our community and the citizens who voted to build this school. I am honored to be a part of this groundbreaking and to be a part of the first graduating class of this new school. What an exciting time for our students, our district and our town,” Williamson said.

Rasheem Neloms, principal at WSHS, also spoke, saying they need to remember and honoring those and make sure future generations of students are successful.

Rep. Bill Taylor, who also attend the event, said that while there have been mentions of Wagener being the forgotten part of the county, in two years the community is about to go from last to first.

“You'll have the last old high school and you're going to have the first and the best high school in all of Aiken County, is that not something...,” Taylor said. “You're going to have a grand new high school ... you citizens are the ones who kept pushing this. It wasn't elected officials or event appointed officials or anyone else. The citizens kept this up forever and ever. You got what you want, and it's coming soon.”

Shealey added that she can't wait for the new high school.

“I am just looking forward with great anticipation to the future of Wagener-Salley High School and those students and staff and educators that will walk those halls and make a difference in this community,” Shealey said.

The site of the new Wagener-Salley High is approximately a mile from the current high school and is next to Busbee Elementary School and A.L. Corbett Middle School at the intersection of A.L. Corbett Circle and Seivern Road. The school is being built to hold 330 students, the Aiken Standard previously reported. Work on the school is expected to be finished in August 2024.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
