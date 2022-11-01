Read full article on original website
Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
Denison Mine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $2.3 million in...
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio
Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Silvercorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share. The mineral...
Earnings Outlook For Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines TGB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Taseko Mines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. Taseko Mines bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MDU Resources : Q3 Earnings Insights
MDU Resources Gr MDU reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MDU Resources Gr missed estimated earnings by 2.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $391.00 million from...
Recap: Iron Mountain Q3 Earnings
Iron Mountain IRM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iron Mountain beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same...
NV5 Global: Q3 Earnings Insights
NV5 Global NVEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NV5 Global beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $18.52 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus missed estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $292.00 million from...
Gildan Activewear: Q3 Earnings Insights
Gildan Activewear GIL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 52.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $48.40 million from the same...
Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
Recap: CPI Card Q3 Earnings
CPI Card PMTS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CPI Card beat estimated earnings by 74.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.58. Revenue was up $24.98 million from the same...
