New York State

MySanAntonio

Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
MySanAntonio

Denison Mine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $2.3 million in...
tipranks.com

Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Benzinga

Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
NBC Miami

Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report

Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio

Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings

Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
MySanAntonio

Silvercorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share. The mineral...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines TGB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Taseko Mines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. Taseko Mines bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

MDU Resources : Q3 Earnings Insights

MDU Resources Gr MDU reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MDU Resources Gr missed estimated earnings by 2.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $391.00 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Iron Mountain Q3 Earnings

Iron Mountain IRM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iron Mountain beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

NV5 Global: Q3 Earnings Insights

NV5 Global NVEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NV5 Global beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $18.52 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Benzinga

Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus missed estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $292.00 million from...
Benzinga

Gildan Activewear: Q3 Earnings Insights

Gildan Activewear GIL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 52.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $48.40 million from the same...
MySanAntonio

Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
Benzinga

Recap: CPI Card Q3 Earnings

CPI Card PMTS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CPI Card beat estimated earnings by 74.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.58. Revenue was up $24.98 million from the same...

