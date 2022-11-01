ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Board of Supervisors proclaims Nov. 13-19 "United Against Hate Week"

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVbI5_0iv2oeG300

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The county Board of Supervisors today proclaimed Nov. 13-19 as "United Against Hate Week."

Proposed by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the week is meant to increase awareness of the county's "L.A. vs Hate" program, including its hotline for reporting hate crimes, discrimination and bullying and its work to connect people to counseling services.

The declaration is designed as a sign of "solidarity with targeted communities through a robust public campaign, utilizing traditional and ethnic media outlets, digital media, community-based organizations, and virtual and in- person community events," according to the motion.

L.A. vs Hate will be sponsoring events throughout the county to celebrate United Against Hate Week.

According to the motion, the L.A. vs Hate reporting line logged 1,235 cases of hate, discrimination and bullying in its first two years of existence, from 2019 to 2021. The line received 491 reports from October 2019 to September 2020, and then 744 reports from October 2020 to September 2021, a 66% increase.

The reports included physical assault, robbery, sexual assault, attempted murder, and bomb threats. A majority of the hate crimes were based on the victims' racial and ethnic identity and national origin, followed by bias against the victims' disability, religion, sexual orientation, and gender, according to the motion.

The hotline also logged a 55% increase in bullying at schools across the county, from 39 reports of bullying from 2020 to 2021, to 71 reports of bullying from 2021 to 2022.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

L.A. County to initiate support for Cali Lake RV Resort tenants

Supes approve multi-agency approach to aid residents in Agua Dulce RV park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, as tenants fear being displaced from their community. The motion, written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy