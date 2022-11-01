Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic," according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes, who is on trial for seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol attack, said in his message, sent through an intermediary, that the Oath Keepers would support the Republican president if he invoked the Insurrection Act and called them up as a militia. The message never made it to Trump. The intermediary — a Texas software developer and military...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO