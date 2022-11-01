ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Ron Johnson blames college education after debate audience laughs at his claim that FBI “set me up”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When United States Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., debated Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, at Marquette University's Varsity Theater on Thursday night, he was met with laughter when he alleged that he was "set up" by Federal Bureau of Investigation during its investigation into Russian misinformation two years ago.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sen. Johnson campaigns in western Wisconsin, fires back at Obama over Social Security

ONALASKA (WKBT)- Wisconsin incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour made a campaign stop at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday evening. Former President Obama criticized Johnson over the weekend on Social Security, saying Johnson doesn’t care about voters. Johnson has pushed for the program to be moved from mandatory spending to discretionary, meaning it has to be…
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic," according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes, who is on trial for seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol attack, said in his message, sent through an intermediary, that the Oath Keepers would support the Republican president if he invoked the Insurrection Act and called them up as a militia. The message never made it to Trump. The intermediary — a Texas software developer and military...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy