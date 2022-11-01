Read full article on original website
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When United States Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., debated Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, at Marquette University's Varsity Theater on Thursday night, he was met with laughter when he alleged that he was "set up" by Federal Bureau of Investigation during its investigation into Russian misinformation two years ago.
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has come under fire for the fact that his adult children wrote off the entire purchase price of a private plane on tax forms. Credit: Tom Sowerby (Getty Images)
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had a raucous audience laughing during a campaign debate Thursday when he complained he had been “set up” by the FBI. Johnson was responding to an attack by his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, that the senator was once warned by the FBI that the Kremlin was trying to turn him into a “Russian asset.”
Barack Obama said the GOP is "not interested in solving problems" and that it's "interested in making you angry, and then finding somebody to blame."
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Liz Cheney says 'no one' should vote for 'election deniers' in midterms. Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024. The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep...
A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania said the "angel of death" was soon coming for politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats.
Former President Barack Obama mocked his successor, former President Donald Trump, during a visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday to rally for Mandela Barnes, the Democrats' Senate candidate in the state. Obama took aim at Trump and other Republicans for "birther" attacks levied against Obama while he was a presidential candidate...
ONALASKA (WKBT)- Wisconsin incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour made a campaign stop at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday evening. Former President Obama criticized Johnson over the weekend on Social Security, saying Johnson doesn’t care about voters. Johnson has pushed for the program to be moved from mandatory spending to discretionary, meaning it has to be…
Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa five days before the November election with a rally in Sioux City. Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, both Republicans up for re-election, confirmed that they will appear with Trump. Reynolds released this statement:
Donald Trump has shared a graph outlining his popularity among Republican primary voters on the heels of Mike Pence saying that he won’t necessarily vote for the former president if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024. Mr Trump shared a graph on his social media platform Truth Social...
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections. The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating....
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, on Sunday said it would be possible to hold former President Trump in criminal contempt if he doesn’t respond to the panel’s subpoena. “Look, that’s a bridge we cross if...
Members of Congress cannot be impeached. That's not to say there aren't other ways to remove someone from power.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz fired up the Republican base in metro Grand Rapids Wednesday night, urging them to vote for GOP congressional candidate John Gibbs Nov. 8 because “our county is hanging in the balance.”. Speaking to a standing room only crowd, Cruz said...
Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic," according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes, who is on trial for seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol attack, said in his message, sent through an intermediary, that the Oath Keepers would support the Republican president if he invoked the Insurrection Act and called them up as a militia. The message never made it to Trump. The intermediary — a Texas software developer and military...
