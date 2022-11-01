Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
dsmmagazine.com
UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation
$10M distributed for UnityPoint Health – Des Moines programs and services in 2021. 10,000 gifts made to support the foundation. 100% of your donation is put to the area of your choice. Mission. The mission at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation is to improve the health of our...
Albia Newspapers
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
dsmmagazine.com
New Food News Worth Consuming
This year’s pie offerings from the Wine & Pie Drive-By fundraiser include a pear and cardamom wide lattice pie, whiskey-apple pecan crumble, cranberry-apple almond crumb and a pear and candied ginger peekaboo pie. Photo: Les Dames d’Escoffier. Pies, wine, barbecue, cookies and more: There’s plenty happening on the...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here’s why that matters
In a nationalized political ecosystem, each party has its own system of symbols and language. Voters use it to broadly understand candidate views.
dsmmagazine.com
Variety – The Children’s Charity
$2.1 million – Variety provided grants to 63 nonprofits totaling more than $2.1 million in 2022. $129+ million – Variety has raised over $129 million for Iowa’s children since the first telethon in 1975. 90+ – Variety gifted more than 90 pieces of specialized mobility equipment to...
dsmmagazine.com
The Art of I Do’s
Tulipsis Floral decked out this wooden archway at Harpor’s Vinyard in New Virginia, transforming it into a statement floral oasis that made the perfect backdrop for Gage and Oxana Gullett to say “I do.” Photographer: Missie Lafrenz Photography. Writer: Hailey Allen. Weddings and small businesses make for...
gotodestinations.com
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
dsmmagazine.com
WesleyLife
$4.25 million contributed to WesleyLife in 2021. 250,000 meals delivered annually through our Meals on Wheels program. 10,000 clients served by our 1,800 team members. Guided by Christian compassion, we support the independence, health, and well-being of older adults, wherever they call home. Our vision is to be the most dynamic and inclusive champion for revolutionizing the experience of aging.
dsmmagazine.com
Made To Last
Stephen Groenenboom started working with leather as a hobby about a decade ago. At first he cobbled together a simple wallet, followed by other small leather goods, like a pair of sandals and a briefcase. Today, GroenHaus Handcrafted Goods is a thriving and growing business producing handmade leather goods and accessories, including gloves, purses, pillows and plant hangers.
dsmmagazine.com
Top Books of 2022
Linzi Murray owns Valley Junction’s new hot spot for book lovers, Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe. As of press time, the shop was scheduled to open in October. Photograph courtesy Reading in Public. Writer: Karla Walsh. We checked in with three local bookstore owners for their best reads...
If you win $1.2B Powerball, perhaps consider not taking cash
Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
‘We did put a little extra in,’ Axne says of federal CVOID-19 aid
DES MOINES, Iowa — Families got some. So did businesses, schools, health care providers, state and local governments, farmers and others. In all, Congress has allocated more than $4 trillion in COVID-19 relief, treatment and recovery. Republicans, who hold the minority in Congress, frequently blame President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats for the high level […]
dsmmagazine.com
Sharing the Joy
Detail of floral acrylic by Jenna Brownlee. It’s hard to miss the mural wrapping the corner of the Parker building at Seventh and Park streets downtown. Emblazoned with the words “My Heart Belongs to Des Moines,” the 165-foot-long work, with its black background and brightly colored flowers, is a frequent stop for photographers shooting senior pictures and groups of teenagers snapping photos for their Instagram profiles.
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
Comments / 0