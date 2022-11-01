Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Subway Sicko Sexually Assaults Girl on Bronx TrainBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: No. 1 Southington vs. No. 2 Maloney features best friends coaching on opposite sidelines
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Drury missed their first matchup as head coaches last season. “Yeah,” Kevin Frederick said. “He ducked me.”. So who knows what will happen Friday night at Falcon Field when Southington and Maloney meet as the No....
darientimes.com
Connecticut girls volleyball top performances (Nov. 2)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clara Grosner, Ludlowe: Grosner, Ludlowe’s sophomore setter, collected her 500th assists of the season during the Falcons’ 3-0 shutout of Danbury last Wednesday. She had 24 assists against the Hatters, adding four digs and five aces. TOP...
darientimes.com
Connecticut's top boys soccer performances (Nov. 1)
Dusty Gibbon, Wilbur Cross: The senior goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Foran for his 10th shutout of the season. Then in Cross’ first ever SCC tournament win, Gibbon saved a point-blank shot with 2:00 remaining and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout. Owen Bull, Trumbull: Bull scored...
darientimes.com
Darien field hockey blanks New Canaan, will play for fifth straight FCIAC crown Thursday
For the 11th time since 2007, the Darien field hockey team is headed to the FCIAC championship game. The Wave overcame a challenge from New Canaan and won 2-0 in the semifinals Tuesday night at Jack Casagrande Field in Norwalk. All the scoring came in the fourth quarter, with Darien’s...
darientimes.com
Community news: Darien Junior Cheerleading squad joins the homecoming activities, and more
The Darien Junior Cheerleading Squad took part in the homecoming festivities, cheering alongside the high school squad during the Darien High football game against Greenwich High on Saturday at Darien High School. There was also a ceremony honoring all of the teams in the Darien Junior Football League, the Darien...
darientimes.com
New Canaan takes second in Class L girls cross country; Raleva finishes fifth
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Canaan placed five runners in the top 21, led by Radea Raleva in fifth, and finished as the runner-up at the CIAC Class L girls cross country championship Saturday at Wickham Park in Manchester. The Rams scored 68...
Fairfield Mirror
Opinion: How Far-Fetched Is Fairfield Football?
Fairfield University used to have a football team. Yes, you read that correctly. If you’ve ever passed through the lower level of the Barone Campus Center, you’ll find a Fairfield Athletics wall of fame for you to digest in all its glory. Titles, records and other information can be found on these plaques; you can also find one that says “Football”.
darientimes.com
Baker challenged by Quiroga, Young in 124th House district in Bridgeport
The 124th state House race pits Democratic incumbent Andre Baker, a former City Councilman, against Republican Jose Quiroga and Independent Michael J. Young. Baker has held the seat, which represents part of Bridgeport, since his election to the position in 2014. Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered...
Yale Daily News
Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release
Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
darientimes.com
Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
darientimes.com
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence
Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
darientimes.com
Opinion: A Republican voice for Hector Arzeno
Growing up my parents impressed upon me the importance of voting for a person over voting for a political party. Never has this been more important than in the upcoming elections. Using the same criteria that I have used to support Republican candidates in the past, I am supporting Hector Arzeno to serve as the representative for the 151st District.
Eyewitness News
Burglar snatches lottery tickets, cash from Southington gas station
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington said they arrested a man for stealing lottery tickets and cash drawers from a gas station. Michael Menta, 50, of Meriden, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief. Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., officers said they responded...
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
darientimes.com
From Instagram to TikTok, CT food reviewer David Milton goes viral
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Born and raised in Hartford, David Milton went from taking food pictures for fun on Instagram to going viral on TikTok. Milton would post pictures and videos of his food on social media and his followers would ask him, “Where can I get this at?”
darientimes.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Former Ridgefield Football Player Wins Gold Helmet Award as a Member of UCONN Huskies
Jackson Mitchell is a former Ridgefield High School football player who has been making his mark at the collegiate level for the UCONN Huskies. According to the UCONN Huskies website, the junior linebacker was named the Week 9 winner of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
darientimes.com
Police: Youths crashed stolen car in Woodbridge and tried to run away
WOODBRIDGE — Two minors were charged Wednesday night after they crashed a stolen vehicle and ran away from the scene, police said. The youths — identified as a 13-year-old from New Haven and a 14-year-old from West Haven — were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit evading responsibility and other associated motor vehicle offenses. They are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Nov. 15, the police department said in a news release Thursday.
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
