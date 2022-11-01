ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

13WMAZ

Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year

MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bleckley Memorial Hospital unveils emergency room wing renovations

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley Memorial Hospital in Cochran now has a new emergency room wing and medical surgery department. Hospital officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to unveil the renovations. The new ER wing will help the hospital address rural emergency needs. It has new exam rooms,...
COCHRAN, GA
The Georgia Sun

Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Jarrell Plantation Historic site hosts 33rd 'Syrup Makin' Day'

JULIETTE, Ga. — The 33rd annual 'Syrup Makin' Day' was held at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette on Saturday. Folks headed out for some 'sweet' times to watch how cane syrup is made. Once a year, the Jarrell Plantation shows off their historic old machinery and show old-school farm techniques...
JULIETTE, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon

MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
MACON, GA
