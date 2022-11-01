Read full article on original website
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year
MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
Bleckley Memorial Hospital unveils emergency room wing renovations
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley Memorial Hospital in Cochran now has a new emergency room wing and medical surgery department. Hospital officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to unveil the renovations. The new ER wing will help the hospital address rural emergency needs. It has new exam rooms,...
'Always important to vote': Early voting wraps up in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Election officials expected Friday to be the busiest of the early voting period. In Central Georgia, Houston County had almost 34,000 early voters as of Thursday. Macon-Bibb's Board of Elections reported 26,848 early voters through the whole two-week period. More than 2,000 came Friday alone, and more than 5,000 have voted early.
'They have to master the skill': 13 SWAT units compete at Georgia Public Safety Training Center
FORSYTH, Ga. — It's a competition to see which SWAT unit in the Peach State is the best. From shooting skills to tactical techniques, this specialized agency let their expertise show on the course. This was the second annual Georgia Tactical Officer Association's (GTOA) SWAT games. 13 SWAT teams...
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: John Milledge ties historic record, Perry rolls in shutout
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is in the books and the playoffs are on deck. The final week of the season provided plenty of drama in the form of upsets, blowouts and the breaking of a historic record. Best Game:. John Milledge...
Fort Valley starts their fight against blight in order to curb crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As a way to curb crime and improve folks' quality of life, the Fort Valley Police Department are joining the fight against blight. The Fort Valley Police Department says they're looking for homes that violate city codes, like abandoned or dilapidated buildings. They also plan...
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was...
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
First Presbyterian Church plans demolitions despite Historic Macon opposition
MACON, Ga. — When First Presbyterian Church’s imminent plans to demolish two downtown buildings came to light in recent weeks, Historic Macon Foundation led the opposition with a social media post encouraging people to oppose the project. But the demolitions have been dropped from Monday’s Design Review Board...
Bicyclist who died after being hit twice on Irwinton Road identified
MACON, Ga. — Update, 4:45 p.m.:. Coroner Leon Jones has identified the man that was hit as Rupert Shane Ward. Bibb county coroner Leon Jones says several cars hit a man who was riding on Irwinton Road and Crystal Lake drive in Macon. He was pronounced dead at 7:30...
DA seeks Macon Water Authority member inquiry over allegations of violations
MACON, Ga. — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard is asking Macon Water Authority board members to submit to voluntary questioning in the wake of allegations of open meeting violations and other misconduct. Authority Chairman Sam Hart called on Howard for advice this week after an unnamed board...
Warner Robins Police respond to kidnapping call outside Watson Blvd. Walmart
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man was arrested in front of a Walmart in Warner Robins on Sunday for aggravated assault and cruelty to children, police say. According to a press release from the Warmer Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart around 2:07 p.m. in response to a kidnapping in progress.
Jarrell Plantation Historic site hosts 33rd 'Syrup Makin' Day'
JULIETTE, Ga. — The 33rd annual 'Syrup Makin' Day' was held at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette on Saturday. Folks headed out for some 'sweet' times to watch how cane syrup is made. Once a year, the Jarrell Plantation shows off their historic old machinery and show old-school farm techniques...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon
MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
