Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

Hanahan Police Department uses new device to help speeding issues

Slowing down may save a life, The Hanahan Police Department is increasing their speed enforcement along North Rhett Avenue with the help of a new device called a Stealth Stat. "you notice people speeding along on the left lane and cutting people off," said Amber Widmer, who has been living along North Rhett Avenue since 2016, and she says speeding has always been an issue.
WMBF

17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

14-year-old shot in leg during Ladson-area shooting: CCSO

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a 14-year-old was shot in the leg during a shooting in the Woodside Manor community on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the injured teen upon arrival, and tended to him until EMS arrived.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
live5news.com

Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject. A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. near Fort Johnson Road. Police first tweeted about the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season.  The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect involved in Boulder Bluff home and car theft arrested, GCPD says

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek police arrested one of two suspects involved in a string of Boulder Bluff property and vehicle burglaries. According to police, the burglaries started at the beginning of July. Police reportedly arrested Trevon Richardson-Flynn, 20, after investigators identified Flynn and another suspect on...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]

