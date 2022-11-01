Read full article on original website
Electrical problem caused destructive fire at mobile home on Thursday, investigators say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators say a fire that nearly destroyed a doublewide mobile home in Colleton County on Thursday likely started in an electrical outlet before spreading to the rest of the home, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Tanner Lane...
Hanahan Police Department uses new device to help speeding issues
Slowing down may save a life, The Hanahan Police Department is increasing their speed enforcement along North Rhett Avenue with the help of a new device called a Stealth Stat. "you notice people speeding along on the left lane and cutting people off," said Amber Widmer, who has been living along North Rhett Avenue since 2016, and she says speeding has always been an issue.
'Happy birthday to you!': Birthday girl gets surprise song at Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — If a trip to the Coastal Carolina Fair wasn't enough of a blast for 7-year-old Charleigh on her birthday, getting serenaded by a group of strangers must have been the cherry on top. Charleigh and her family were getting ready to leave the fair when...
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
14-year-old shot in leg during Ladson-area shooting: CCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a 14-year-old was shot in the leg during a shooting in the Woodside Manor community on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the injured teen upon arrival, and tended to him until EMS arrived.
1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff
The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries don't appear life-threatening, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The post 1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject. A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. near Fort Johnson Road. Police first tweeted about the...
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season. The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
Worker hit by rope while on ship in South Carolina port dies after cardiac arrest
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old man died at the North Charleston port terminal last week when he went into cardiac arrest after an accident aboard a ship, authorities said. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was contacted on Wednesday after the man died at the South Carolina Ports Terminal in North Charleston, Chief Deputy […]
Suspect involved in Boulder Bluff home and car theft arrested, GCPD says
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek police arrested one of two suspects involved in a string of Boulder Bluff property and vehicle burglaries. According to police, the burglaries started at the beginning of July. Police reportedly arrested Trevon Richardson-Flynn, 20, after investigators identified Flynn and another suspect on...
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced
Santee Cooper is shifting to its fall and winter operating hours for the Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station. The post 2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
Teenager shot in leg near Ladson area, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday in the Ladson area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the shooting that happened in the Woodside Manor community Wednesday evening. “The deputies tended to the victim until […]
S.C. Dept. of Transportation hosts meeting to discuss safety improvements
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will meet with residents Thursday night to discuss safety improvements to US 17A North Main Street. The meeting will be drop-in style with displays of the proposed project, and the community will be able to write down any questions they have.
