Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Yardbarker
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Or Valentin Carboni Could Start In Attack For Inter Against Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Valentin Carboni could start in attack for Inter in this evening’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who report that the pair are options from the start or from the bench in the Nerazzurri’s short-handed attack.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live
Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Benfica wins its group with 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Benfica has recorded its best group-stage campaign in the Champions League by routing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Why Benfica Finished Above PSG: UEFA Champions League Sorting Rules Explained
Benfica finished above PSG in Group H based on point eight of the UEFA Champions League sorting rules. These rules also apply in the UEFA Europa League.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Bayern Munich Complete Perfect UCL Group Stage For Record-Breaking Third Time
Apart from Bayern, Real Madrid are the only club to record a perfect UCL group stage on more than one occasion, having done so in 2011 and 2014.
ESPN
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Copenhagen finally scores in 1-1 draw with Dortmund
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Champions League campaign is over for Copenhagen and its players. At least now they’ve scored a goal. The 1-1 draw between the Danish champion and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday meant nothing to the standings since Dortmund was assured of second in Group G, and Copenhagen fourth, but it offered one last chance for the hosts to avoid an unwanted record.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
