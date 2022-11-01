ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carlos Corberan wants to ‘change the feeling’ at West Brom

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOSju_0iv2n7Re00

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan insists he wants to banish any negativity from The Hawthorns.

Okay Yokuslu’s late strike gave the Baggies a 1-0 win over Blackpool to lift them off the bottom of the Championship.

They sit second bottom and two points from safety but Corberan bagged his first win after joining the club last week.

Victory came as fans protested against owner Guochuan Lai’s running of the club, with the chairman having taken out a £5million loan from the Baggies during the Covid pandemic.

Albion have dropped from the Premier League to the foot of the Championship in his time in charge but Corberan wants to change the mood.

“You have to respect the behaviours of the fans but we are here to try to change the feeling,” he said. “We are here to make the fans proud of the team because it’s the most important thing we need to do.

“The fans were supporting the team in the 90 minutes. My task is to change any type of negative feeling. It is the challenge we have in front of us.

“I believe we cannot wait for one positive result to win the confidence (for the players), you need the confidence to get the results. Confidence for me means you know what you can do and what you have to do. Confidence is to not relax, it is a responsibility.

“I’m pleased with the performance, we deserved the three points. A draw would have been unfair. Now we have another challenge in front of us, to repeat it in the next game.”

A forgettable first half was only punctured by the home fans venting their anger at Lai and shining their torches from the stands to ‘shine a light’ on the Baggies’ problems, a move organised by protest group Action for Albion.

The hosts were the better side but struggled to break Blackpool down, owing to the Tangerines’ tenacity and Albion’s lack of quality.

Karlan Grant was denied by Chris Maxwell before Matt Phillips and John Swift were off target after the break with Albion struggling to find a winner until Yokuslu struck with five minutes left.

Swift’s corner caused havoc in the Blackpool defence and the midfielder pounced from close range after the ball hit team-mate Tom Rogic.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said: “I can’t say we did enough to win the game but the way it was going there weren’t particularly many clear-cut chances. You are thinking it’s going to fizzle out into a 0-0 draw but you’d take that on the road and move on.

“If that’s a version of us at our worst with the ball – we have been miles better – I’ll take that knowing I have got some really good nights ahead of me with this group.

“We’ve gone to big grounds and clubs and gone toe-to-toe and scored lots of goals. We didn’t look like scoring. I know the group we have got and the characters we have in the dressing room and they’ll be ready to go again on Saturday.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dundee Utd boss Liam Fox wants VAR lessons learned after Tony Watt red rescinded

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has called for lessons to be learned from VAR’s intervention during his side’s defeat by Motherwell after Tony Watt had his red card rescinded four days later. Referee John Beaton initially played on when Watt challenged Sean Goss in the centre circle,...
newschain

Peterborough to monitor Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of Salford game

Jonson Clarke-Harris will be assessed by Peterborough ahead of their FA Cup clash with Salford. The Posh skipper could have his minutes managed after sustaining a knock against Cambridge. Kwame Poku has a knock to his ankle, but manager Grant McCann insisted there is still a chance for him to...
newschain

West Ham claim slice of history by closing group campaign with FCSB victory

Youthful West Ham carved themselves a small slice of European history with a 3-0 victory over Romanian side FCSB in Bucharest. Two goals from Pablo Fornals and a deflected effort from teenage debutant Divin Mubama ensured the Hammers, already through to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, became the first team in the competition to win all six of their group-stage matches.
BBC

Liam Rosenior: Hull City set to appoint former Tigers player as head coach

Hull City are set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new head coach. BBC Radio Humberside reports the 38-year-old has agreed a deal to take over at the Championship club, and will sign a contract on Wednesday. He spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and...
BBC

West Ham's Hawa Cissoko banned for five matches after Aston Villa clash

West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko will serve a five-match ban after her red card against Aston Villa last month. The 25-year-old lashed out at Villa's Sarah Mayling, sparking a confrontation when Cissoko left the pitch. West Ham boss Paul Konchesky was also sent off in the melee. Both clubs were...
SB Nation

Paul Ince Rues Missed Chances In Luton Town Stalemate

Reading travelled to Kenilworth Road for what was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Luton. Paul Ince felt that the performance was a good response after Burnley with the team battling away to secure the point, even though we had some good chances. Here is what Ince had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
newschain

Reece James could make Sheffield Wednesday return in Morecambe match

Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James could return to action in Friday evening’s FA Cup first-round clash with Morecambe. The on-loan Blackpool player has missed the Owls’ last five Sky Bet League One games after sustaining an injury in the defeat at Plymouth a month ago. Akin Famewo has...
newschain

Gary O’Neil insists Bournemouth squad ‘absolutely fine’ despite losing run

Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil insists that despite poor recent results his squad remain “absolutely fine” ahead of their meeting with Leeds at the weekend. The Cherries surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Tottenham last Saturday after Spurs staged a second-half comeback to seal three points, with Rodrigo Bentancur scoring a stoppage-time winner.
newschain

Ange Postecoglou insists ‘bold approach’ will eventually pay off in Europe

Ange Postecoglou was unshakeable in his belief that Celtic will eventually benefit from his all-out attacking approach after a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid rounded off the club’s worst Champions League group stage. Celtic ended their European campaign with two points and a goal difference of minus 11 after...
newschain

Lydia Bedford leaves Leicester manager role as Willie Kirk takes charge

Leicester have announced the departure of manager Lydia Bedford and assistant Nicola Williams as part of a reorganisation which will see Willie Kirk move from his director of football role to take over first-team duties. Bedford, appointed a year ago, helped guide the club to safety in their first season...
newschain

Thomas Frank unconcerned by World Cup distraction for Brentford internationals

Brentford boss Thomas Frank sees no reason why any of his players should allow their focus to dip ahead of the World Cup break. Bees striker Ivan Toney is hoping to make the England squad, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Mathias Jensen have ambitions with Denmark, midfielder Bryan Mbeumo could be involved for Cameroon in Qatar, along with Iran forward Saman Ghoddos and Spanish goalkeeper David Raya.
newschain

Leeds missing injured Luis Sinisterra for Bournemouth match

Leeds will be without forward Luis Sinisterra for their home game against Bournemouth. The Colombia international has been ruled out until after the World Cup break due to foot ligament damage sustained in the recent home defeat to Fulham. Midfielder Tyler Adams (calf) returned to action in last week’s win...
newschain

Sunderland have Jack Clarke available again after suspension for Cardiff visit

Sunderland will have midfielder Jack Clarke available again for the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff. Clarke missed the 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Wednesday night through suspension after collecting five cautions. Midfielder Edouard Michut has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup with a groin problem...
newschain

Giulian Biancone missing for Nottingham Forest after being ruled out for season

Nottingham Forest will be without Giulian Biancone for the visit of Brentford. The French defender has only played 18 minutes of Premier League action, but his season is over after suffering an ACL injury in training. Moussa Niakhate, Harry Toffolo (both hamstring) and Omar Richards (hairline fracture) remain in the...
newschain

Josh Sheehan pushing to start again for Bolton against Barnsley

Josh Sheehan is pushing for another start as Bolton prepare to welcome Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday. The 27-year-old made his first start of the season in their 3-1 defeat to Oxford last week after returning from injury and will be hoping to do so once again. Jon...
newschain

Non-league Torquay to check on loan players before FA Cup tie with Derby

Torquay will check on the availability of their loan players for the FA Cup visit of Derby. Mark Ellis, Lucas Ness, Cameron Thompson and Stephen Wearne have all joined the Gulls recently and will need permission from their parent clubs to play, while Dylan Crowe is one of a number of injured players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy