ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

Political Profile Tracy Quint

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -We continue our Political Profile series with Maine State House District 8 between Incumbent Republican Tracy Quint and Democratic challenger Kevin Richie. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, interviewed the candidates for the local races. Each candidate had 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. Those questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done through Zoom. Democrat Kevin Richie did not respond to our request for him to do this interview. Here is Incumbent Republican Tracy Quint.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Political Profile Tiffany Bond

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - 1. What are the first three things you would do if you’re re-elected. Tiffany Bond: So, the first thing I would do is build a good staff. I think that’s critical. And for anybody in federal office in Maine, we need to have excellent constituent services. And so, I think that putting together a team of folks that are dedicated and happy to help a constituents is the most important thing.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Maine Second Congressional District Candidate Profiles

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In the candidate profiles, you will hear from all three candidates running, Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden, Republican challenger Bruce Poliqiun and Independent challenger Tiffany Bond. We had planned a debate, partnering with WABI and the Aroostook Partnership for this race. Parameters were set ahead of time saying all three candidates were invited, if they were polling at least 15% by the Friday before the debate. All three candidates agreed. After agreeing to join us, Congressman Golden changed his mind, stating he would only come if all three candidates were invited unconditionally. WAGM and our partners agreed that we could not change the rules after all three candidates agreed to the original proposal. At that time, Congressman Golden withdrew and the debate was cancelled. We still wanted to give you a good look at the candidates running, so News Director Kelly O’Mara spoke with each candidate one on one, asking them the same questions, with no time limit given on their answers.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Political Profile Gregg Swallow

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - We continue our Political Profile series with Maine State House District 6 and 7. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, interviewed the candidates for the local races. Each candidate had 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. Those questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done through Zoom. In state house district 6, Republican Donald Ardell is running unopposed. He did not respond to our request for him to do this interview. So, we will move on to State House District 7 where Republican Greg Swallow is also running unopposed. Here is his answers to the three questions.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine accounting firm plants flag in Puerto Rico

Portland-based accounting firm BerryDunn recently opened an office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and signaled that it is open to further expansion. The move comes three years after the firm began serving clients in Puerto Rico via a local team that has grown to 10 staff members. They are supported by 30 to 40 colleagues based in other offices.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

How to navigate Maine’s new retirement savings mandate

According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 49% of workers in the Northeast have access to a defined contribution plan, and 43% of workers without access to a plan report not being confident that they will have enough saved to cover their living expenses after they retire.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy