PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - 1. What are the first three things you would do if you’re re-elected. Jared Golden:Thank you very much. I think that there’s gonna be a couple of things that I can definitely see myself focusing on Kelly in the next Congress. First, we always have to build a budget that is important for the country as a whole, but also for the state of Maine with the return of earmarks something, you know, they call congressionally directed funding. The delegation both of our senators, myself and whoever is representing CD one. You know, currently, Shelley Pingree worked very closely together on that. So, as an example I got a million dollars for the Northern Maine Community College and the last funding cycle for the funding of the mechanized logging apprenticeship program, which a lot of people up in this area use. But really loggers, potential loggers from all over the state. Right now. We’re also working on an earmark important to Loring. So that is a real focus and something that we’ll get right to work on in January. I expect to be back on the Armed Services Committee. So on that committee I put a lot of time and effort into the annual defense bill with a real eye towards national security in the wellbeing of our service members and their families. But of course, here in Maine, trying to make sure that bath, ironworks gets good funding to protect the ship building jobs there. People from all 16 counties work down there. And of course, speaking of lowering the DFAS facility is very important economically to the county.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO