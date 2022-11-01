ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Truth About Cars

Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply

Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
eenews.net

$30B of profits renews Big Oil’s clash with White House

The two biggest U.S. oil and gas companies reported over $30 billion in combined earnings Friday, touching off another round of debate about the actions of domestic energy producers. President Joe Biden and the head of Exxon Mobil Corp. engaged in a long-distance verbal spat over the third-quarter results while...
NASDAQ

COLUMN-U.S. diesel shortage increasingly likely until economy slows: Kemp

U.S. diesel supplies are becoming critically low with shortages and price spikes likely to occur in the next six months unless and until the economy and fuel consumption slow. By the end of July, stocks had already fallen to 113 million barrels, the lowest since 1996 and before that 1954, based on the most recent data available from the EIA’s more comprehensive monthly surveys.
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Rise Before Expected Fed Rate Hike as U.S. Crude Stocks Drop

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the winter heating season. Brent crude rose $1.74, or 1.8%, to $96.39 as of 12:01 p.m. EDT (1601...
The Hill

Oil companies rake in huge profits amid consumer squeeze

Major oil companies saw profits soar in the third quarter of 2022, continuing a trend of massive industry profits even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes soaring prices for consumers. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

U.S. Diesel Fuel Supply Hits a 14-Year Low, Could Drive Inflation

Prices at the pump may be going down, but Americans could see costs rising on other things due to a shortage in diesel fuel. The U.S. supply of diesel fuel is the lowest it has been since 2008. Article continues below advertisement. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy