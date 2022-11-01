Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply
Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
President Joe Biden threatened oil companies Monday with a higher tax on "windfall" profits, if they do not start increasing production to bring down gas prices.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
eenews.net
$30B of profits renews Big Oil’s clash with White House
The two biggest U.S. oil and gas companies reported over $30 billion in combined earnings Friday, touching off another round of debate about the actions of domestic energy producers. President Joe Biden and the head of Exxon Mobil Corp. engaged in a long-distance verbal spat over the third-quarter results while...
Biden's threatened windfall tax on oil company profits could backfire and drive up crude prices, Larry Summers warns
Ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said a windfall tax on oil majors would backfire, lifting prices. President Joe Biden has called on energy companies to boost production or pay a windfall tax. Summers said the tax would actually drive crude prices higher as it discourages investment. President Joe Biden's threatened windfall...
NASDAQ
COLUMN-U.S. diesel shortage increasingly likely until economy slows: Kemp
U.S. diesel supplies are becoming critically low with shortages and price spikes likely to occur in the next six months unless and until the economy and fuel consumption slow. By the end of July, stocks had already fallen to 113 million barrels, the lowest since 1996 and before that 1954, based on the most recent data available from the EIA’s more comprehensive monthly surveys.
Tightening oil supply will drive crude oil prices to $115 a barrel by April, Goldman Sachs strategist says
Oil benchmarks could pass $115 a barrel by the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie. Tightening supply will drive crude prices higher, the bank's head of commodities research said. Currie added that OPEC+ members have given themselves "optionality" to raise oil production if...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
U.S. crude oil exports to Asia poised to hit record high
HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Deliveries of U.S. crude oil to Asia are set to touch a record 1.8 million barrels per day this month, Kpler shipping data showed, as demand climbed on a widening discount to global oil.
Chesapeake points to rising costs in fastest-growing U.S. gas field
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said inflation in the fastest growing U.S. shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, a sign that soaring costs for energy producers are far from abating.
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Rise Before Expected Fed Rate Hike as U.S. Crude Stocks Drop
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the winter heating season. Brent crude rose $1.74, or 1.8%, to $96.39 as of 12:01 p.m. EDT (1601...
Oil companies rake in huge profits amid consumer squeeze
Major oil companies saw profits soar in the third quarter of 2022, continuing a trend of massive industry profits even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes soaring prices for consumers. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported...
Oil prices could trade above $120 next year - but extremely low diesel inventories pose an even bigger concern, top energy analyst says
Oil prices could climb back to $100 this year and trade above $120 in 2023 as a looming, unpredictable winter arrives while energy stockpiles shrink, according to top analyst Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects — but the diesel shortage is a more pressing issue. "We are expecting [oil] prices...
U.S. Diesel Fuel Supply Hits a 14-Year Low, Could Drive Inflation
Prices at the pump may be going down, but Americans could see costs rising on other things due to a shortage in diesel fuel. The U.S. supply of diesel fuel is the lowest it has been since 2008. Article continues below advertisement. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA),...
Shipping giant Maersk warns 'dark clouds' on the horizon mean consumer buying will falter, threatening global economy
Shipping giant Maersk warned 'dark clouds' threaten the global economy as container demand slows. The Ukraine war and high inflation are weighing on consumer purchasing power, its CEO said Wednesday. Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, expects a more volatile business environment ahead. Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company,...
CNBC
Goldman Sachs expects European natural gas prices to tumble 30% in the coming months
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is Europe's main benchmark for natural gas prices. It traded at around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs expects that price to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2023. Despite optimism on lower gas prices...
