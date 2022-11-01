ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

AVAX Price Analysis: Avalanche Coin engulfed in a bullish cloud

•AVAX/USD is currently priced at $19.37 and has increased by 4.25% over the past day. •The technical indicators paint a positive outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have increased by 51.98% over the past day. Short Term View: AVAX bulls ramp up the pressure as bears hover. The...
themarketperiodical.com

Solana Price Analysis: Is Bear Market Really An Ally Of Solana?

Despite the drop in solana based stable coin NIRV, SOL price has not seen a significant downtrend. It is currently trading near the value of $43 with a loss of 1.95% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of SOL are not favoring the bulls. Meanwhile, SOL/BTC pair has seen a...
themarketperiodical.com

Best Bitcoin Casinos & Crypto Gambling Sites

Are you looking for the top Bitcoin casinos, but you’re not sure where to start? Then this guide is for you. Since its creation, Bitcoin has become an increasingly popular payment method. Besides, it’s used for money transfers between individuals, internet payments, and online trading activities. This guide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy