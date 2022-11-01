Read full article on original website
WesleyLife
$4.25 million contributed to WesleyLife in 2021. 250,000 meals delivered annually through our Meals on Wheels program. 10,000 clients served by our 1,800 team members. Guided by Christian compassion, we support the independence, health, and well-being of older adults, wherever they call home. Our vision is to be the most dynamic and inclusive champion for revolutionizing the experience of aging.
Variety – The Children’s Charity
$2.1 million – Variety provided grants to 63 nonprofits totaling more than $2.1 million in 2022. $129+ million – Variety has raised over $129 million for Iowa’s children since the first telethon in 1975. 90+ – Variety gifted more than 90 pieces of specialized mobility equipment to...
Top Books of 2022
Linzi Murray owns Valley Junction’s new hot spot for book lovers, Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe. As of press time, the shop was scheduled to open in October. Photograph courtesy Reading in Public. Writer: Karla Walsh. We checked in with three local bookstore owners for their best reads...
UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation
$10M distributed for UnityPoint Health – Des Moines programs and services in 2021. 10,000 gifts made to support the foundation. 100% of your donation is put to the area of your choice. Mission. The mission at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation is to improve the health of our...
Made To Last
Stephen Groenenboom started working with leather as a hobby about a decade ago. At first he cobbled together a simple wallet, followed by other small leather goods, like a pair of sandals and a briefcase. Today, GroenHaus Handcrafted Goods is a thriving and growing business producing handmade leather goods and accessories, including gloves, purses, pillows and plant hangers.
Sharing the Joy
Detail of floral acrylic by Jenna Brownlee. It’s hard to miss the mural wrapping the corner of the Parker building at Seventh and Park streets downtown. Emblazoned with the words “My Heart Belongs to Des Moines,” the 165-foot-long work, with its black background and brightly colored flowers, is a frequent stop for photographers shooting senior pictures and groups of teenagers snapping photos for their Instagram profiles.
The Art of I Do’s
Tulipsis Floral decked out this wooden archway at Harpor’s Vinyard in New Virginia, transforming it into a statement floral oasis that made the perfect backdrop for Gage and Oxana Gullett to say “I do.” Photographer: Missie Lafrenz Photography. Writer: Hailey Allen. Weddings and small businesses make for...
What’s Cooking
A mix of warm woods contrasts with the cool marble countertops, backsplash and narrow ledge in this Ankeny kitchen by Black Birch Homes. Photographer: Brooke Pavel Photography. Writer: Candace Ord Manroe. Modern Ease. Designer Jill Rolling of Black Birch Homes embraced the idea of edgy ease as her true north...
International Sweets
Lara’s Bakery, Clive. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Sometimes, the holiday table needs an unexpected touch—specifically, international sweets to mix in with the familiar cookies, cakes and candies. Imagine the layout as your relatives pile in: Right next to the cut-out frosted reindeer cookie is a new-to-the-scenes piña pan leche. Among the eggnog and mulled wine is a warming ginger beer.
New Food News Worth Consuming
This year’s pie offerings from the Wine & Pie Drive-By fundraiser include a pear and cardamom wide lattice pie, whiskey-apple pecan crumble, cranberry-apple almond crumb and a pear and candied ginger peekaboo pie. Photo: Les Dames d’Escoffier. Pies, wine, barbecue, cookies and more: There’s plenty happening on the...
