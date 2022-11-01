$4.25 million contributed to WesleyLife in 2021. 250,000 meals delivered annually through our Meals on Wheels program. 10,000 clients served by our 1,800 team members. Guided by Christian compassion, we support the independence, health, and well-being of older adults, wherever they call home. Our vision is to be the most dynamic and inclusive champion for revolutionizing the experience of aging.

JOHNSTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO