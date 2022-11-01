Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Denison Mine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $2.3 million in...
MySanAntonio
Western Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $542,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
MySanAntonio
Prothena: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
MySanAntonio
Arc Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $665.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.01. The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period. Arc Resources shares have risen 58%...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
MySanAntonio
Enerplus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $399.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.14 per share. The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $940.2 million in...
MySanAntonio
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
MySanAntonio
Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Royal Caribbean Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat Aided By Strong Close-In Demand
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.97 billion. The company reported $456.96 million in revenue in 3Q21. Passenger ticket revenues rose to $2.02 billion versus $280.2 million last year. Total cruise operating expenses were $1.96 billion versus $813.7 million a...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $11.14 versus an estimate of $9.52. Revenue was down $517.00 million from the same...
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Gildan Activewear: Q3 Earnings Insights
Gildan Activewear GIL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 52.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $48.40 million from the same...
Westlake Chemical: Q3 Earnings Insights
Westlake Chemical WLKP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $121.16 million from the same...
Benzinga
Pros Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Pros Holdings PRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pros Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Pros Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Iron Mountain Q3 Earnings
Iron Mountain IRM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iron Mountain beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same...
