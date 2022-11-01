ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Medicare Cost Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?

The Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. For 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
CNET

Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year

Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Axios

ACA sign-ups begin with millions likely to duck big premium hikes

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage begins today, with enhanced subsidies that Congress renewed through 2025 expected to cushion the blow of premium increases for millions of Americans. The big picture: Health costs are steadily climbing due to inflation and a post-pandemic surge of demand for medical services. But...
MONTCO.Today

For Retirees, Some Welcome Social Security and Other Benefits Increases to Help Ease Impacts of Inflation

With inflation at multi-decade highs, retirees are feeling the squeeze as they grapple with the effects of rising prices on gasoline, housing, medical expenses, and groceries, to name a few. With the Federal Reserve aggressively fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates, both the stock and bond markets have experienced substantial declines, adding further stress to an already stressful environment. These circumstances have caused many retirees to cut back on spending. However, a slight reprieve has come in Social Security’s 2023 Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) of 8.7 percent, which marks the biggest increase in nearly 40 years and trumps this year’s COLA increase of 5.9 percent.
moneytalksnews.com

3 Ways Americans Are Saving for Health Care Costs

Health care costs are a part of life for nearly every one of us. Unfortunately, the cost of such care seems to get more expensive with each passing year. Recently, the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies surveyed 5,493 workers as part of its report “Emerging From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Four Generations Prepare for Retirement.”
WWD

While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy

In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
KCCI.com

How to save money on premiums for family health coverage during open enrollment

NEW YORK — For the millions of Americans who get health care through the workplace, annual premiums for family health coverage have risen 47% over the last ten years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. To help defray some of that increase, shop around. Start by reviewing your current plan, what you spent this past year; and then try to project what your health care costs will be in the year ahead. Compare plans and determine what they cover, how much they cost, including co-pays and deductibles and whether your doctors are in the network.
The Independent

Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high

Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs because of the extension of the generous subsidies that began last year as part of Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law and drove a big increase in enrollment.The breaks will keep monthly premium payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who enroll. “More and more people are beginning to realize...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

Why you should buy life insurance in an uneven economy

Whether you're a young adult or a senior citizen, a parent or a spouse, most financial advisers would recommend having a substantial life insurance policy in place. Life insurance can protect your investments and your beneficiaries by providing financial support in the event of your death. Some policies even come with a cash-out option that can be accessed while you're still alive.
Retirement Daily

Four Annuity Enhancements That Can Boost Income or Savings

Annuities come in different varieties, and each type offers different optional features. Since there are so many riders and options, it’s impossible to cover them all in one article. I’ve chosen four that may be particularly worthwhile, depending on your circumstances and preferences. Return of Premium Rider. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy