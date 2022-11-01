Read full article on original website
CNET
Medicare Cost Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?
The Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. For 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
MedicalXpress
'Calm before the storm': Health insurance costs set to spike after they stayed mostly flat in 2022, survey finds
The cost of family health insurance plans increased just 1% this year even as inflation reached a four-decade high, with higher prices for gas, groceries, rent and other living expenses. The average cost for an employer-provided family health plan is $22,463 this year, up $242 from a year ago, according...
American retirement savings and 401(k) balances take a huge hit. Gen Z has it worst.
With the stock market tanking and inflation continuing to drive up the cost of everyday staples, it’s no wonder that Americans are feeling less confident in their retirement plans. About four in 10 Americans don’t believe they’ll be financially prepared to retire when the time comes, according to the...
Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023
Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits and a decline in the cost of Medicare Part B premiums. Last week, the Centers for Medicare &...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes
When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.
CNET
Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year
Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
ACA sign-ups begin with millions likely to duck big premium hikes
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage begins today, with enhanced subsidies that Congress renewed through 2025 expected to cushion the blow of premium increases for millions of Americans. The big picture: Health costs are steadily climbing due to inflation and a post-pandemic surge of demand for medical services. But...
For Retirees, Some Welcome Social Security and Other Benefits Increases to Help Ease Impacts of Inflation
With inflation at multi-decade highs, retirees are feeling the squeeze as they grapple with the effects of rising prices on gasoline, housing, medical expenses, and groceries, to name a few. With the Federal Reserve aggressively fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates, both the stock and bond markets have experienced substantial declines, adding further stress to an already stressful environment. These circumstances have caused many retirees to cut back on spending. However, a slight reprieve has come in Social Security’s 2023 Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) of 8.7 percent, which marks the biggest increase in nearly 40 years and trumps this year’s COLA increase of 5.9 percent.
moneytalksnews.com
3 Ways Americans Are Saving for Health Care Costs
Health care costs are a part of life for nearly every one of us. Unfortunately, the cost of such care seems to get more expensive with each passing year. Recently, the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies surveyed 5,493 workers as part of its report “Emerging From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Four Generations Prepare for Retirement.”
While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy
In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
KCCI.com
How to save money on premiums for family health coverage during open enrollment
NEW YORK — For the millions of Americans who get health care through the workplace, annual premiums for family health coverage have risen 47% over the last ten years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. To help defray some of that increase, shop around. Start by reviewing your current plan, what you spent this past year; and then try to project what your health care costs will be in the year ahead. Compare plans and determine what they cover, how much they cost, including co-pays and deductibles and whether your doctors are in the network.
Prepare for Healthcare Costs To Spike In 2023 and Beyond as They Catch Up to Inflation
Fuel, rent, groceries — what will inflation come for next? Healthcare. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) 2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey, a large number of the premiums for 2022 were set in the fall of 2021, a full year before inflation struck so deeply and so widely. This means that healthcare premiums have some catching up (with inflation) to do.
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Learn: How To Avoid Falling Short of the...
Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high
Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs because of the extension of the generous subsidies that began last year as part of Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law and drove a big increase in enrollment.The breaks will keep monthly premium payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who enroll. “More and more people are beginning to realize...
5 Ways to Fight Inflation’s Impact on Your Retirement Plan
Rather than panic, retirees and pre-retirees can take steps to combat inflation’s invasion, starting with an in-depth budget analysis.
khn.org
This Open Enrollment Season, Look Out for Health Insurance That Seems Too Good to Be True
It took nearly a year for Kelly Macauley to realize the health plan she bought while shopping for insurance coverage last October was not, in fact, insurance. Sure, red flags popped up along the way, but when she called to complain, she said, she was met with explanations that sounded reasonable enough and kept her paying her $700 monthly premiums.
Why you should buy life insurance in an uneven economy
Whether you're a young adult or a senior citizen, a parent or a spouse, most financial advisers would recommend having a substantial life insurance policy in place. Life insurance can protect your investments and your beneficiaries by providing financial support in the event of your death. Some policies even come with a cash-out option that can be accessed while you're still alive.
Four Annuity Enhancements That Can Boost Income or Savings
Annuities come in different varieties, and each type offers different optional features. Since there are so many riders and options, it’s impossible to cover them all in one article. I’ve chosen four that may be particularly worthwhile, depending on your circumstances and preferences. Return of Premium Rider. A...
