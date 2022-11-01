NEW YORK — For the millions of Americans who get health care through the workplace, annual premiums for family health coverage have risen 47% over the last ten years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. To help defray some of that increase, shop around. Start by reviewing your current plan, what you spent this past year; and then try to project what your health care costs will be in the year ahead. Compare plans and determine what they cover, how much they cost, including co-pays and deductibles and whether your doctors are in the network.

3 DAYS AGO