Connor Ripley saves two penalties as struggling Morecambe hold Derby

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley saved two penalties as the League One strugglers held Derby to a 1-1 draw.

First Ripley kept out James Collins’ spot-kick in the 37th minute after Anthony O’Connor had brought down Lewis Dobbin.

Jensen Weir’s volley then put hosts Morecambe in front, but Derby were awarded a second penalty when Collins volleyed against the crossbar and his follow-up shot was handled by Ryan Delaney.

This time Ripley denied David McGoldrick, but Derby found their equaliser through Louie Sibley’s deflected effort in the 59th minute.

Harvey Rodgers scored a late equaliser as Accrington ended their five-game losing run with a 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

Lincoln took the lead on the hour mark when Jack Diamond was brought down inside the box and he stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

But the hosts were pegged back five minutes from time when Rodgers nodded in a Mitch Clark cross to salvage a point.

Oxford and Fleetwood also played out a 1-1 draw at the Kassam Stadium.

Carlos Mendes Gomes netted his fifth goal in his last seven games in the second minute to hand Fleetwood the lead, but Oxford hit back five minutes after the break through half-time substitute Gatlin O’Donkor with his first goal for the club.

Wycombe twice went in front but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Port Vale at Adams Park.

Anis Mehmeti opened the scoring in superb style with a 25-yard strike after four minutes, but James Wilson equalised deep into first-half stoppage time.

Wanderers retook the lead through Lewis Wing just after the hour mark, but Vale struck back again in the 77th minute courtesy of Tom Conlon’s header.

Billy Waters’ hat-trick earned Barrow their third successive win in League Two with a 3-1 victory at home to Colchester.

Waters opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and scored his second three minutes later thanks to an acrobatic volley.

The 28-year-old sealed his hat-trick less than a minute after the break when he fired home from Niall Canavan’s flick-on before Freddie Sears’ late consolation for Colchester.

Tranmere and Stockport shared the points in a goalless draw at Prenton Park.

Comments / 0

