Fond Du Lac, WI

ozaukeepress.com

A new career begins with the opening of Port shop

Former teacher Kristin Chapman is starting the second chapter of her professional life with Revival Home Interiors on Spring Street. A FORMER WOODWORKING shop next to Align Chiropractic on Port Washington’s south side has been converted into a cute and cozy home decor shop owned by Kristin Chapman. Revival Home Interiors at 1040 S. Spring St. opens Nov. 4. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator

MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.  Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement.  ...
WATERTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS

Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
HARTFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions

Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 14 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/4/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Dominion Of Terror is Eastern Wisconsin’s premier haunted attraction at 2024 N 15th St in Sheboygan. It’s their last Friday/Saturday of the season! https://www.dominionofterror.com/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Thieves Hit Another Fox Valley School Bus Fleet

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines’ Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
DE PERE, WI
WISN

McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension

MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI

