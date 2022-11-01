Read full article on original website
A new career begins with the opening of Port shop
Former teacher Kristin Chapman is starting the second chapter of her professional life with Revival Home Interiors on Spring Street. A FORMER WOODWORKING shop next to Align Chiropractic on Port Washington’s south side has been converted into a cute and cozy home decor shop owned by Kristin Chapman. Revival Home Interiors at 1040 S. Spring St. opens Nov. 4. Photo by Sam Arendt.
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS
Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac known for selling huge winning lottery tickets
Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
West Bend kicks off the holiday season with annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
The City of West Bend will kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony will include free hot chocolate and live music.
Wisconsin motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting deer, dies en route to hospital
OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions
Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
The Top 14 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/4/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Dominion Of Terror is Eastern Wisconsin’s premier haunted attraction at 2024 N 15th St in Sheboygan. It’s their last Friday/Saturday of the season! https://www.dominionofterror.com/
Thieves Hit Another Fox Valley School Bus Fleet
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines’ Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in...
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
Green Bay Police release photos in S. Webster Avenue hit-and-run
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638.
Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
Grease fire causes ‘significant damage’ to historic Fond du Lac County meat market, closed until further notice
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A grease fire at a Fond du Lac County meat market caused ‘significant fire, smoke, and water damage’ on Thursday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 9 a.m. on November 3 at the Eden Meat Market & Catering building, located at 115 West Main Street in Eden.
McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension
MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
