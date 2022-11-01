ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

Sharing the Joy

Detail of floral acrylic by Jenna Brownlee. It’s hard to miss the mural wrapping the corner of the Parker building at Seventh and Park streets downtown. Emblazoned with the words “My Heart Belongs to Des Moines,” the 165-foot-long work, with its black background and brightly colored flowers, is a frequent stop for photographers shooting senior pictures and groups of teenagers snapping photos for their Instagram profiles.
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

The Art of I Do’s

Tulipsis Floral decked out this wooden archway at Harpor’s Vinyard in New Virginia, transforming it into a statement floral oasis that made the perfect backdrop for Gage and Oxana Gullett to say “I do.” Photographer: Missie Lafrenz Photography. Writer: Hailey Allen. Weddings and small businesses make for...
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

Made To Last

Stephen Groenenboom started working with leather as a hobby about a decade ago. At first he cobbled together a simple wallet, followed by other small leather goods, like a pair of sandals and a briefcase. Today, GroenHaus Handcrafted Goods is a thriving and growing business producing handmade leather goods and accessories, including gloves, purses, pillows and plant hangers.
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

Hot Pockets

Vanezza Van Buskirk showcases vintage looks at her shop, VZZ Vintage. It’s just one of three new businesses on Southwest Fifth Street downtown. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. These two micro shopping districts offer new local shops to check out for holiday gifts, plus eateries to fulfill cravings and to package into presents for the foodies on your list. Plus, we share our other favorite short-but-sweet local shopping areas throughout Greater Des Moines. Check the business websites for hours— weekends are prime times to visit all of these retailers.
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

Variety – The Children’s Charity

$2.1 million – Variety provided grants to 63 nonprofits totaling more than $2.1 million in 2022. $129+ million – Variety has raised over $129 million for Iowa’s children since the first telethon in 1975. 90+ – Variety gifted more than 90 pieces of specialized mobility equipment to...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Here are Des Moines' haunted places

Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIt's Halloween and if you're looking for a "real" haunted place to visit today we've got you covered. State of play: There are nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the United States that were collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal activity website The Shadowlands.Zoom in: Here in Des Moines, some of our most popular locations have some alleged paranormal activity.Des Moines International Airport: The Cloud Room is a conference room that some say is allegedly haunted by a deceased young flight attendant. She shows up in the fall and walks the empty halls, looking confused as she searches for her flight.Drake Observatory: The spirit of Robert Morehouse, the first chairman of Drake's astronomy and physics department, allegedly wanders the observatory. His ashes, along with his wife's, are interred in the walls of the building.
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

New Food News Worth Consuming

This year’s pie offerings from the Wine & Pie Drive-By fundraiser include a pear and cardamom wide lattice pie, whiskey-apple pecan crumble, cranberry-apple almond crumb and a pear and candied ginger peekaboo pie. Photo: Les Dames d’Escoffier. Pies, wine, barbecue, cookies and more: There’s plenty happening on the...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa

Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
IOWA STATE
dsmmagazine.com

What’s Cooking

A mix of warm woods contrasts with the cool marble countertops, backsplash and narrow ledge in this Ankeny kitchen by Black Birch Homes. Photographer: Brooke Pavel Photography. Writer: Candace Ord Manroe. Modern Ease. Designer Jill Rolling of Black Birch Homes embraced the idea of edgy ease as her true north...
ANKENY, IA
dsmmagazine.com

2022 Sages Over 70

Dsm magazine is proud to recognize the 2022 Sages Over 70 honorees. These seven Greater Des Moines leaders have improved the community in innumerable ways through their civic and business leadership, mentorship and community advocacy. The Greater Des Moines Partnership, Creative Visions, Bravo, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, and the United Way of Central Iowa are just a few of the organizations these leaders have influenced in positive ways over the years.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns

WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa (WHO) — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. “We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, […]
WINTERSET, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines

The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

International Sweets

Lara’s Bakery, Clive. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Sometimes, the holiday table needs an unexpected touch—specifically, international sweets to mix in with the familiar cookies, cakes and candies. Imagine the layout as your relatives pile in: Right next to the cut-out frosted reindeer cookie is a new-to-the-scenes piña pan leche. Among the eggnog and mulled wine is a warming ginger beer.
CLIVE, IA
dsmmagazine.com

New Restaurants to Try

Specialty rolls such as Captain Crunch with tempura salmon and shrimp and topped with spicy mayo, unagi and tempura flakes star on the menu at Blu Thai and Sushi, located downtown. Writer: Seeta Mangra-Stubbs. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Cafe Con Leche. At the corner of East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in its 92-year history. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of...
DES MOINES, IA

