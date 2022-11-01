Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
dsmmagazine.com
Sharing the Joy
Detail of floral acrylic by Jenna Brownlee. It’s hard to miss the mural wrapping the corner of the Parker building at Seventh and Park streets downtown. Emblazoned with the words “My Heart Belongs to Des Moines,” the 165-foot-long work, with its black background and brightly colored flowers, is a frequent stop for photographers shooting senior pictures and groups of teenagers snapping photos for their Instagram profiles.
dsmmagazine.com
The Art of I Do’s
Tulipsis Floral decked out this wooden archway at Harpor’s Vinyard in New Virginia, transforming it into a statement floral oasis that made the perfect backdrop for Gage and Oxana Gullett to say “I do.” Photographer: Missie Lafrenz Photography. Writer: Hailey Allen. Weddings and small businesses make for...
dsmmagazine.com
Made To Last
Stephen Groenenboom started working with leather as a hobby about a decade ago. At first he cobbled together a simple wallet, followed by other small leather goods, like a pair of sandals and a briefcase. Today, GroenHaus Handcrafted Goods is a thriving and growing business producing handmade leather goods and accessories, including gloves, purses, pillows and plant hangers.
dsmmagazine.com
Hot Pockets
Vanezza Van Buskirk showcases vintage looks at her shop, VZZ Vintage. It’s just one of three new businesses on Southwest Fifth Street downtown. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. These two micro shopping districts offer new local shops to check out for holiday gifts, plus eateries to fulfill cravings and to package into presents for the foodies on your list. Plus, we share our other favorite short-but-sweet local shopping areas throughout Greater Des Moines. Check the business websites for hours— weekends are prime times to visit all of these retailers.
KCCI.com
Iowa ghost hunters offer to investigate potentially haunted homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — One group based in Des Moines is ready to take on the paranormal in your house. Spirits of Iowa Paranormal Society, or SIPS, has been ghost hunting for more than a year. Founder Dane Andersen says he got the idea after his first encounter as...
dsmmagazine.com
Variety – The Children’s Charity
$2.1 million – Variety provided grants to 63 nonprofits totaling more than $2.1 million in 2022. $129+ million – Variety has raised over $129 million for Iowa’s children since the first telethon in 1975. 90+ – Variety gifted more than 90 pieces of specialized mobility equipment to...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Here are Des Moines' haunted places
Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIt's Halloween and if you're looking for a "real" haunted place to visit today we've got you covered. State of play: There are nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the United States that were collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal activity website The Shadowlands.Zoom in: Here in Des Moines, some of our most popular locations have some alleged paranormal activity.Des Moines International Airport: The Cloud Room is a conference room that some say is allegedly haunted by a deceased young flight attendant. She shows up in the fall and walks the empty halls, looking confused as she searches for her flight.Drake Observatory: The spirit of Robert Morehouse, the first chairman of Drake's astronomy and physics department, allegedly wanders the observatory. His ashes, along with his wife's, are interred in the walls of the building.
dsmmagazine.com
New Food News Worth Consuming
This year’s pie offerings from the Wine & Pie Drive-By fundraiser include a pear and cardamom wide lattice pie, whiskey-apple pecan crumble, cranberry-apple almond crumb and a pear and candied ginger peekaboo pie. Photo: Les Dames d’Escoffier. Pies, wine, barbecue, cookies and more: There’s plenty happening on the...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
dsmmagazine.com
What’s Cooking
A mix of warm woods contrasts with the cool marble countertops, backsplash and narrow ledge in this Ankeny kitchen by Black Birch Homes. Photographer: Brooke Pavel Photography. Writer: Candace Ord Manroe. Modern Ease. Designer Jill Rolling of Black Birch Homes embraced the idea of edgy ease as her true north...
dsmmagazine.com
2022 Sages Over 70
Dsm magazine is proud to recognize the 2022 Sages Over 70 honorees. These seven Greater Des Moines leaders have improved the community in innumerable ways through their civic and business leadership, mentorship and community advocacy. The Greater Des Moines Partnership, Creative Visions, Bravo, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, and the United Way of Central Iowa are just a few of the organizations these leaders have influenced in positive ways over the years.
Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns
WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa (WHO) — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. “We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, […]
Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’
My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
dsmmagazine.com
International Sweets
Lara’s Bakery, Clive. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Sometimes, the holiday table needs an unexpected touch—specifically, international sweets to mix in with the familiar cookies, cakes and candies. Imagine the layout as your relatives pile in: Right next to the cut-out frosted reindeer cookie is a new-to-the-scenes piña pan leche. Among the eggnog and mulled wine is a warming ginger beer.
dsmmagazine.com
New Restaurants to Try
Specialty rolls such as Captain Crunch with tempura salmon and shrimp and topped with spicy mayo, unagi and tempura flakes star on the menu at Blu Thai and Sushi, located downtown. Writer: Seeta Mangra-Stubbs. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Cafe Con Leche. At the corner of East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue,...
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in its 92-year history. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of...
