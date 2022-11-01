Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIt's Halloween and if you're looking for a "real" haunted place to visit today we've got you covered. State of play: There are nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the United States that were collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal activity website The Shadowlands.Zoom in: Here in Des Moines, some of our most popular locations have some alleged paranormal activity.Des Moines International Airport: The Cloud Room is a conference room that some say is allegedly haunted by a deceased young flight attendant. She shows up in the fall and walks the empty halls, looking confused as she searches for her flight.Drake Observatory: The spirit of Robert Morehouse, the first chairman of Drake's astronomy and physics department, allegedly wanders the observatory. His ashes, along with his wife's, are interred in the walls of the building.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO