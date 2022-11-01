Vanezza Van Buskirk showcases vintage looks at her shop, VZZ Vintage. It’s just one of three new businesses on Southwest Fifth Street downtown. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. These two micro shopping districts offer new local shops to check out for holiday gifts, plus eateries to fulfill cravings and to package into presents for the foodies on your list. Plus, we share our other favorite short-but-sweet local shopping areas throughout Greater Des Moines. Check the business websites for hours— weekends are prime times to visit all of these retailers.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO