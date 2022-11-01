Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Omaha police give update on recent officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha police have provided updates on the officer-involved shootings from the last two days, including one at a Halloween event last night. It happened just after 7 p.m. yesterday near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue during the neighborhood’s annual Halloween on the Boulevard block party. That’s when authorities said a vehicle drove recklessly through a blocked-off road while kids and adults were out and about.
fox42kptm.com
Project Harmony teams up with OPD to help bring resources to those impacted by trauma
(Omaha,Neb.) — Project Harmony and other advocacy groups team up to help the families who are impacted by the Minne Lusa Halloween event. A wreckless driver ended up getting shot by an Omaha police officer in front of hundreds of trick-or treaters after he crossed a barricade and started driving into the crowd of people.
fox42kptm.com
Douglas County launching 'Operation Green Light' in support of veterans
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — In honor and in celebration of the upcoming Veteran's Day holiday (Nov. 11), multiple Douglas County buildings and community businesses will be illuminated with the color green. It's called 'Opertation Green Light' and it's part of a new national initiative from the National Association of...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks
LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
fox42kptm.com
Country music star Thomas Rhett to make a stop in Omaha during Home Team Tour 23
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Country music star Thomas Rhett is expected to make a stop in Omaha for his Home Team Tour 23 in May of 2023, according to a press release from MECA. The multi-platinum and gold-certified artist will be joined by country singers Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.
fox42kptm.com
"Keep your germs to yourself," CHI Health doctors discuss rising RSV cases
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — "Keep your germs to yourself," was a common theme presented by Dr. Michael Schoof and Dr. David Quimby with CHI Health during a press conference on the rise in RSV cases. Normally RSV affects small kids and older adults. Others may get it, but they...
fox42kptm.com
Husker Quarterback Casey Thompson a game-time decision for Minnesota game
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph told reporters on Thursday that starting quarterback Casey Thompson is a "game-time decision" for the game against Minnesota this Saturday. "Casey went a little bit yesterday. Chubba (Purdy) took most of the reps, him and Logan (Smothers) but Casey...
fox42kptm.com
Ag Secretary Vilsack: 'Creating resources to expand market capacity'
OMAHA, Neb.—In his visit to Greater Omaha Packing, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden Administration is investing more than $20 million in Nebraska as part of its first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. Almost $20 million of that will be granted to Greater...
