Bellevue, NE

Omaha police give update on recent officer-involved shootings

OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha police have provided updates on the officer-involved shootings from the last two days, including one at a Halloween event last night. It happened just after 7 p.m. yesterday near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue during the neighborhood’s annual Halloween on the Boulevard block party. That’s when authorities said a vehicle drove recklessly through a blocked-off road while kids and adults were out and about.
OMAHA, NE
Douglas County launching 'Operation Green Light' in support of veterans

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — In honor and in celebration of the upcoming Veteran's Day holiday (Nov. 11), multiple Douglas County buildings and community businesses will be illuminated with the color green. It's called 'Opertation Green Light' and it's part of a new national initiative from the National Association of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks

LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Husker Quarterback Casey Thompson a game-time decision for Minnesota game

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph told reporters on Thursday that starting quarterback Casey Thompson is a "game-time decision" for the game against Minnesota this Saturday. "Casey went a little bit yesterday. Chubba (Purdy) took most of the reps, him and Logan (Smothers) but Casey...
LINCOLN, NE
Ag Secretary Vilsack: 'Creating resources to expand market capacity'

OMAHA, Neb.—In his visit to Greater Omaha Packing, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden Administration is investing more than $20 million in Nebraska as part of its first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. Almost $20 million of that will be granted to Greater...
NEBRASKA STATE

