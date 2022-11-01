ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
encoremichigan.com

Dio presents Little Women 11/18-12/23

PINCKNEY, MI–The Dio Ding & Entertainment Theatre here will present the musical Little Women based on the Louisa May Alcott story. The show, with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, will be accompanied by a holiday dinner menu. Anna Dreslinski Cooke plays...
PINCKNEY, MI
encoremichigan.com

Lansing State Journal: Williamston’s ‘Magnolia Ballet, Part 1’ haunting and powerful, runs through 11/6

WILLIAMSTON, MI–There are all sorts of ghosts that can haunt a young Black man growing up in Georgia—ghosts of racism, homophobia and toxic masculinity. Chicago playwright Terry Guest explores the poignant life of a teenager with a secret who wants to exorcise the generational trauma that plagues him. “The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1” is a powerful play that opened to rave reviews last spring in Chicago. It makes its premiere in Michigan this month at Williamston Theatre and next June at Detroit’s Plowshares Theater.
DETROIT, MI
encoremichigan.com

Flint Rep performing ‘Tommy’ 11/18 and 11/19

FLINT, MI– Flint Repertory Theatre presents The Who’s Tommy in Concert at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint November 18 and 19. The production will star George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Tommy, Janet Dacal (The Band’s Visit) as Mrs. Walker and Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Captain Walker.
FLINT, MI

