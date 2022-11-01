WILLIAMSTON, MI–There are all sorts of ghosts that can haunt a young Black man growing up in Georgia—ghosts of racism, homophobia and toxic masculinity. Chicago playwright Terry Guest explores the poignant life of a teenager with a secret who wants to exorcise the generational trauma that plagues him. “The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1” is a powerful play that opened to rave reviews last spring in Chicago. It makes its premiere in Michigan this month at Williamston Theatre and next June at Detroit’s Plowshares Theater.

