ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Solana Price Analysis: Is Bear Market Really An Ally Of Solana?

Despite the drop in solana based stable coin NIRV, SOL price has not seen a significant downtrend. It is currently trading near the value of $43 with a loss of 1.95% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of SOL are not favoring the bulls. Meanwhile, SOL/BTC pair has seen a...
themarketperiodical.com

AVAX Price Analysis: Avalanche Coin engulfed in a bullish cloud

•AVAX/USD is currently priced at $19.37 and has increased by 4.25% over the past day. •The technical indicators paint a positive outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have increased by 51.98% over the past day. Short Term View: AVAX bulls ramp up the pressure as bears hover. The...
themarketperiodical.com

5 Ways Cryptocurrency is Revolutionizing Online Businesses

Once upon a time, cryptocurrency was a ‘niche’ payment method. And while it’s still not as accepted as it’s predicted that it’s going to be, cryptocurrency is on a steady rise. More people are recognizing the importance of these digital assets, and they are investing in and trading crypto left and right. And while that’s happening, there’s another thing going on at the same time – the fact that cryptocurrency is revolutionizing online businesses. With crypto being in high demand, now’s the right time to join the ranks of those who have noticed the way these currencies are changing the world – and online entrepreneurship.
themarketperiodical.com

Best Bitcoin Casinos & Crypto Gambling Sites

Are you looking for the top Bitcoin casinos, but you’re not sure where to start? Then this guide is for you. Since its creation, Bitcoin has become an increasingly popular payment method. Besides, it’s used for money transfers between individuals, internet payments, and online trading activities. This guide...
themarketperiodical.com

BC.GAME Invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a Better Metaverse

BC.GAME has invested 700 ETH in multiple NFTs with the ultimate goal of boosting the metaverse and iGaming sector. The ETH amount has been spread into 5 BAYC, 3 CryptoPunks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers. The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto...

Comments / 0

Community Policy