Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
Solana Price Analysis: Is Bear Market Really An Ally Of Solana?
Despite the drop in solana based stable coin NIRV, SOL price has not seen a significant downtrend. It is currently trading near the value of $43 with a loss of 1.95% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of SOL are not favoring the bulls. Meanwhile, SOL/BTC pair has seen a...
themarketperiodical.com
BAT TOKEN Price Analysis: Investors are in a frenzy as the token price reaches the supply zone, will it continue the trend?
The BAT token price is trading above the long-term demand zone on a daily time frame. The BAT token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of BAT/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00001615 with an increase of 2.34% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
HELIUM TOKEN Price Analysis: HNT token price is resting at the long-term demand zone, will it bounce back?
The HNT token price is trading near the demand zone after falling from the supply zone. The HNT token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The HNT/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0001956 with an increase of 1.12% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
AVAX Price Analysis: Avalanche Coin engulfed in a bullish cloud
•AVAX/USD is currently priced at $19.37 and has increased by 4.25% over the past day. •The technical indicators paint a positive outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have increased by 51.98% over the past day. Short Term View: AVAX bulls ramp up the pressure as bears hover. The...
themarketperiodical.com
AAVE Token Price Analysis: AAVE token price is getting ready for a big move as it forms a bullish chart pattern on a daily time frame, what happens next?
The AAVE token price is bullish as it hovers around the supply some in a daily time frame as bulls take the control. The AAVE token price is forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of AAVE/BTC is trading at the price level...
themarketperiodical.com
FIL TOKEN Price Analysis: FIL token price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame, will it give a breakout?
The FIL token price is in a frenzy as it reaches the supply zone following the strong bullish pressure in the past 24 hours. The FIL token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of FIL/BTC is trading at the price level of...
themarketperiodical.com
ETHEREUM CLASSIC Token Price Analysis: ETC token price is trading above the demand zone forming a continuation pattern, will it continue the trend or fall?
The ETC token price is hovering around the demand zone after showing a strong bullish pressure which led to the strongest breakout. The ETC token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ETC/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00122 with...
themarketperiodical.com
QUANT token price analysis: QNT token price is trading in a small range, as it forms a continuation pattern, what happens next?
QNT token price is below the long-term demand zone and currently, it is trading at $169.76. QNT token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily time frame and seems ready for a breakout. The pair of QNT/ETH is trading at 0.008297 with a increase of 1.58% in...
themarketperiodical.com
SOL Price Analysis: SOL price has been trading in a small range as it forms a bullish chart pattern, will it give a breakout?
SOL token price has been in a downtrend for the past weeks and recently it started consolidating resulting in range formation. The token price is trading in a small range while forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of SOL/BTC is trading at...
themarketperiodical.com
5 Ways Cryptocurrency is Revolutionizing Online Businesses
Once upon a time, cryptocurrency was a ‘niche’ payment method. And while it’s still not as accepted as it’s predicted that it’s going to be, cryptocurrency is on a steady rise. More people are recognizing the importance of these digital assets, and they are investing in and trading crypto left and right. And while that’s happening, there’s another thing going on at the same time – the fact that cryptocurrency is revolutionizing online businesses. With crypto being in high demand, now’s the right time to join the ranks of those who have noticed the way these currencies are changing the world – and online entrepreneurship.
themarketperiodical.com
Best Bitcoin Casinos & Crypto Gambling Sites
Are you looking for the top Bitcoin casinos, but you’re not sure where to start? Then this guide is for you. Since its creation, Bitcoin has become an increasingly popular payment method. Besides, it’s used for money transfers between individuals, internet payments, and online trading activities. This guide...
themarketperiodical.com
BC.GAME Invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a Better Metaverse
BC.GAME has invested 700 ETH in multiple NFTs with the ultimate goal of boosting the metaverse and iGaming sector. The ETH amount has been spread into 5 BAYC, 3 CryptoPunks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers. The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto...
Comments / 0