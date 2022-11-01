Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Related
cbs17
Arrest made in fatal Raleigh Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old, injured 2 others
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The person suspected to have shot three juveniles, killing one on Halloween night at a North Raleigh apartment complex, has been arrested. Raleigh police announced the arrest Thursday morning, only sharing that the suspect is a male juvenile. The Monday night shooting took place just...
cbs17
‘I have to call his mom’: 911 calls released in fatal teen shooting in Raleigh on Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night. The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police. One of those callers told 911 dispatch,...
cbs17
Hedingham community outraged after mass shooter trick-or-treater strolls through neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood said she’s outraged after seeing someone dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume for Halloween. Angel Turner told CBS 17 she was in her garage with her daughter and neighbor when they saw a person walk...
cbs17
Goldsboro man charged with murder 2 months after fatal shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death. The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.
WRAL
One wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
Person shot outside Circle K on US 70 in Clayton, windows of Food Lion shattered
CLAYTON, N.C. — Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store. One person was shot in the leg, according to police. Before 5 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to 10081 U.S....
cbs17
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting
Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
cbs17
Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
cbs17
Durham man committed 3 crimes in less than a week, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for his role in three separate crimes, the Durham Police Department announced on Wednesday. On Oct. 15, police said Nelson Santiago, 23, was involved in an incident at a local towing company. Santiago displayed a handgun and demanded that the company return his towed vehicle. He was later arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Victim of Raleigh mass shooting remembered as "The BOMB" by her co-workers
There's no way to replace Mary Marshall if you ask people in her office. She was one of the people killed in the mass shooting that took place in Raleigh.
Teen girl from Durham dies after she’s hit by SUV while trick-or-treating Halloween night, troopers say
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
WRAL
Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
WRAL
3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody
The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Student left Wake school during lockdown. She was suspended. Mom says that’s not fair.
“My child took off and ran to try to save herself. Why does she have to be penalized?” the mother asked the Wake County school system.
WRAL
4-year-old in firefighter costume injured in road rage shooting on way to trick-or-treat
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — More details about a road rage shooting that injured a 4-year-old on Halloween are coming to light after the shooting suspect had his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. A trip to go trick or treating on Halloween turned into a nightmare for one family,...
WRAL
Bullet went through 4-year-old's Halloween costume, car seat during road rage shooting
A trip to go trick or treating on Halloween turned into a nightmare for one family, after a 27-year-old father and his young son were caught in a rolling road rage incident in Orange County. A trip to go trick or treating on Halloween turned into a nightmare for one...
Durham police investigating October shooting that left 1 person dead
Durham police say a 21-year-old man died at a hospital from gunshot injuries.
3 youths shot at North Carolina apartment complex; 2 in serious condition, police say
The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing.
Comments / 0