Raleigh, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham man committed 3 crimes in less than a week, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for his role in three separate crimes, the Durham Police Department announced on Wednesday. On Oct. 15, police said Nelson Santiago, 23, was involved in an incident at a local towing company. Santiago displayed a handgun and demanded that the company return his towed vehicle. He was later arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

