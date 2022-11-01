ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeyes No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

By Orri Benatar, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The first College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed and the Buckeyes are in the coveted top-four places to start.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) was ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff poll alongside Clemson (No. 4), Georgia (No. 3), and Tennessee (No. 1) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Alabama are considered the first two teams out of the Playoff by the committee.

At the end of the season, the top four teams in the CFP rankings advance to the Playoff for a chance to win the national championship. The semifinals are set to be played on New Year’s Eve in Glendale for the Fiesta Bowl and in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 9, 2023.

Ryan Day previews Ohio State’s game at Northwestern

These rankings will likely see a significant shuffle next Tuesday as No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Tennessee play each other on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, in a highly anticipated matchup.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State to extend its unbeaten record heading into the final month of the regular season. OSU plays Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston at noon as they look to improve its record to 9-0.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 1, 2022)

1 Tennessee
2 Ohio State
3 Georgia
4 Clemson
5 Michigan
6 Alabama
7 TCU
8 Oregon
9 Southern California
10 LSU
11 Mississippi
12 UCLA
13 Kansas State
14 Utah
15 Penn State
16 Illinois
17 North Carolina
18 Oklahoma State
19 Tulane
20 Syracuse
21 Wake Forest
22 NC State
23 Oregon State
24 Texas
25 UCF
