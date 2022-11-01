ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polis' budget proposal leaves very little room for new programs, even record-breaking spending

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
More than 1 million Coloradans have voted

Colorado’s early ballot returns finally broke 1,000,000 four days out from Election Day, according to Friday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 1,099,847 Colorado voters have returned ballots, representing 28.9% of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the third consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
Still haven't voted? PBS' Your Decision 2022 serves as another election resource

The schedule for "Your Decision 2022," which offers voters with explanations of key races and initiatives and explores statewide ballot issues, is available here. The series highlights races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests. It is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics. The shows are also available here.
Polis, Ganahl release tax return documents showing both candidates topped seven figures last year

Tax return documents released by Colorado's two major party gubernatorial candidates show that Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent, and Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, and their respective spouses both reported seven-figure revenue last year. Polis released a portion of his 2021 tax returns on Saturday, several days after Ganahl posted...
Services for Hugh McKean, Colorado House Minority Leader, scheduled

Funeral services for Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh Monroe McKean will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Resurrection Fellowship Church, 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland. The public is invited to attend. McKean's remains will lie in state in the Colorado Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Nov. 10. That service...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Politicians tell big lies to celebrate pot

Our state’s highest-ranking politicians must think misery loves company. Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper rank among the country’s most enthused advocates of marijuana legalization. Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of Colorado becoming the first state to legalize recreational pot. State leaders are celebrating...
Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Several State races will be decided on including; Colorado’s Governor, the U.S. Senate seat, and Secretary of State, just to name a few.
Colorado voters return over 860,000 ballots, hit 22.6% turnout

Coloradans have so far returned 862,637 ballots as the state enters the final days before the election, according to Wednesday's data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Just over 22.6% of Colorado’s 3.8 million active registered voters have voted with only six days left until Election Day on Nov. 8. That means nearly 120,000 ballots were cast in the last 24 hours — higher than last week’s daily average of 90,300, but falling short of Tuesday’s record 200,000 ballots.
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: California needs to cut back water usage

The general manager of the West Slope’s Colorado River District is calling out California for its meager water conservation plan, and he is right on. Andy Mueller made his comments in a memo to his district’s board of directors and during the board’s meeting earlier this month, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. This was in response to an Oct. 5 letter by officials with California water entities using Colorado River water, which proposed conserving up to an additional 400,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead annually.
Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122

It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
'He’s irreplaceable' — Hugh McKean's legacy of leadership

Colorado found itself with a “Hugh-sized” hole in its heart after House Minority Leader Hugh McKean on Oct. 30 died of a heart attack at his Loveland home. McKean, 55, reportedly complained of left-sided chest pain the day before, but attributed it to an injury sustained while he was building his new home.
