Polis' budget proposal leaves very little room for new programs, even record-breaking spending

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Marguerite Salazar, former Colorado insurance commissioner and federal health official, dies
Marguerite Salazar, who served four years as Colorado's insurance commissioner, died in Santa Fe on Nov. 1. Salazar died at a Santa Fe hospice, surrounded by her family, according to the Alamosa Citizen. She was 69. Salazar was born Juanita Marguerite Lara in La Jara, in the San Luis Valley....
coloradopolitics.com
More than 1 million Coloradans have voted
Colorado’s early ballot returns finally broke 1,000,000 four days out from Election Day, according to Friday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 1,099,847 Colorado voters have returned ballots, representing 28.9% of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the third consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's ballot campaigns raise $47 million, pro-alcohol measures rake in most cash
The groups pushing a slew of ballot measures in Colorado have now raised nearly $46.5 million, with the three alcohol-related measures generating the most cash, the last campaign finance reports before next Tuesday's election show. Some of these disclosures, the result of a new law on transparency, came from reports...
Colorado Democrats polling ahead of GOP as election nears
(The Center Square) – The most recent polls gauging Colorado’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races all show Democratic incumbents leading, but margins vary. Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is within 1.5 points of incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released this week.
coloradosun.com
6 big takeaways from Jared Polis’ latest Colorado budget proposal, from a rainy day fund to more K-12 money
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal Tuesday as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
coloradopolitics.com
Still haven't voted? PBS' Your Decision 2022 serves as another election resource
The schedule for "Your Decision 2022," which offers voters with explanations of key races and initiatives and explores statewide ballot issues, is available here. The series highlights races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests. It is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics. The shows are also available here.
KKTV
Voter turnout lagging slightly compared to 2018 midterms, Colorado secretary of state says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 800,000 Coloradans have turned in their ballots, but Colorado’s secretary of state says that’s still slightly behind what voter turnout was at this time leading up to the 2018 midterms. “It’s lagging slightly behind 2018 turnout at this time. There’s a...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis, Ganahl release tax return documents showing both candidates topped seven figures last year
Tax return documents released by Colorado's two major party gubernatorial candidates show that Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent, and Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, and their respective spouses both reported seven-figure revenue last year. Polis released a portion of his 2021 tax returns on Saturday, several days after Ganahl posted...
coloradopolitics.com
Services for Hugh McKean, Colorado House Minority Leader, scheduled
Funeral services for Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh Monroe McKean will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Resurrection Fellowship Church, 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland. The public is invited to attend. McKean's remains will lie in state in the Colorado Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Nov. 10. That service...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Politicians tell big lies to celebrate pot
Our state’s highest-ranking politicians must think misery loves company. Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper rank among the country’s most enthused advocates of marijuana legalization. Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of Colorado becoming the first state to legalize recreational pot. State leaders are celebrating...
FOX21News.com
Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Several State races will be decided on including; Colorado’s Governor, the U.S. Senate seat, and Secretary of State, just to name a few.
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
Colorado Democrats urge Forest Service to create spending plan for $10B in funds
The U.S. Forest Service has a lot of money coming its way from recent legislation including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, but specifics on how to spend that money have yet to materialize. With that in mind, Sen. Michael Bennet, along with Sen. John...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado voters return over 860,000 ballots, hit 22.6% turnout
Coloradans have so far returned 862,637 ballots as the state enters the final days before the election, according to Wednesday's data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Just over 22.6% of Colorado’s 3.8 million active registered voters have voted with only six days left until Election Day on Nov. 8. That means nearly 120,000 ballots were cast in the last 24 hours — higher than last week’s daily average of 90,300, but falling short of Tuesday’s record 200,000 ballots.
coloradopolitics.com
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters
Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark
Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference. The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after Prenzlow while speaking at...
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: California needs to cut back water usage
The general manager of the West Slope’s Colorado River District is calling out California for its meager water conservation plan, and he is right on. Andy Mueller made his comments in a memo to his district’s board of directors and during the board’s meeting earlier this month, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. This was in response to an Oct. 5 letter by officials with California water entities using Colorado River water, which proposed conserving up to an additional 400,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead annually.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122
It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
coloradopolitics.com
'He’s irreplaceable' — Hugh McKean's legacy of leadership
Colorado found itself with a “Hugh-sized” hole in its heart after House Minority Leader Hugh McKean on Oct. 30 died of a heart attack at his Loveland home. McKean, 55, reportedly complained of left-sided chest pain the day before, but attributed it to an injury sustained while he was building his new home.
Comments / 1