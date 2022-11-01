Read full article on original website
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Sponsored content by Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to President and CEO, Jay Tamsi with Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce about the day of the dead celebration in Kern County. Tamsi says, “Dia de Los Muertos is considered a day of cheerful...
Celebrate the dead this Dia de los Muertos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ana Kassas of Union Cemetery joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, also known as, Day of the Dead. Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos takes place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives with a reunion that includes gifts of food, drink, and celebration.
Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County
Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks. The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th.
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Missing at-risk adult last seen on Halloween found
Update: (Nov. 2) — The Bakersfield Police Department has reported Casteen has been located unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating William Casteen, 68. Casteen is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the police […]
Paranormal researcher talks about encounters with energy ‘orbs’ at Kern County Museum
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is a repository of history, a vault of artifacts that describe the growth and development of this place where we live. It’s a place where you can see and touch things that speak to history. But it’s also a place where there are some things that are […]
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
One person is dead in east Bakersfield shooting
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area.
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield
It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
'Horrible' dognapping features tail-wagging end
For Bakersfield resident Linda Jost, it was a crime unlike any other. The sheer audacity and terror sparked by such actions devastated Jost as her beloved decadelong companion, LaBella the French bulldog, was dognapped in broad daylight right under Jost’s nose.
Morning showers remain, mostly sunny skies this afternoon
We are at the tail end of our storm with some isolated showers still expected until late morning, early afternoon. Bakersfield received .28″ of rain with this storm and overnight the Tehachapi area picked up between .50-1.00″ of snow. All areas will clear tonight, and sunny skies are...
Animal Care Center : Meet Matt
Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Matt. Matt is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a great family dog and does well with kids. For...
