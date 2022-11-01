ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Sponsored content by Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to President and CEO, Jay Tamsi with Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce about the day of the dead celebration in Kern County. Tamsi says, “Dia de Los Muertos is considered a day of cheerful...
KGET 17

Celebrate the dead this Dia de los Muertos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ana Kassas of Union Cemetery joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, also known as, Day of the Dead. Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos takes place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, where families welcome back the souls of deceased relatives with a reunion that includes gifts of food, drink, and celebration.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk adult last seen on Halloween found

Update: (Nov. 2) — The Bakersfield Police Department has reported Casteen has been located unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating William Casteen, 68. Casteen is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield

It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Horrible' dognapping features tail-wagging end

For Bakersfield resident Linda Jost, it was a crime unlike any other. The sheer audacity and terror sparked by such actions devastated Jost as her beloved decadelong companion, LaBella the French bulldog, was dognapped in broad daylight right under Jost’s nose.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Morning showers remain, mostly sunny skies this afternoon

We are at the tail end of our storm with some isolated showers still expected until late morning, early afternoon. Bakersfield received .28″ of rain with this storm and overnight the Tehachapi area picked up between .50-1.00″ of snow. All areas will clear tonight, and sunny skies are...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

Animal Care Center : Meet Matt

Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Matt. Matt is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a great family dog and does well with kids. For...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

