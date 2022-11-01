ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans City Council has concerns over NOPD’s recruitment incentives

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxMEo_0iv2lRhH00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Which is more important—hiring new police officers or retaining the ones who are on the force already? The New Orleans City Council is deciding next year’s city budget.

The City has millions of dollars to spend on the NOPD and how to spend it got heated inside Council Chambers today.

The City Council has already approved a 5% increase in pay for police officers and an additional $5,000 every 5 years up to 20 years. Recruitment remains the department’s focus, but council members challenged the NOPD—feeling that the money in their budget might be better spent on retaining the officers they do have.

“We are re-imagining in regards to staffing, we are investing in our officers, and we are addressing violent crime,” Supt. Shaun Fergusin with the NOPD said.

In order to address the violent crime properly, the NOPD obviously needs more officers, so a big part of their 2023 budget which they presented to the City Council involves recruitment efforts. NOPD’s requesting a $21-million budget for the upcoming year.

“In this budget document we are asking the Council to work with us to be supportive as we make groundbreaking changes,” Supt. Ferguson said.

Those changes include a $30-thousand recruit incentive package to be paid out over a 3-year period.

“Are we setting up a future Mayor and a future Police Department and Council to work with a devastated department when all the bonuses wear off,” JP Morrell, Councilmember At Large said.

“For New Orleans to be remotely competitive we have to have an incentive or some sort of package because the other cities that we are competing against have them,” Gilbert Montano, Chief Administrative Officer said.

The City Council argued that no where in the incentive package does it take into consideration cost of living increases over time or retirement plans. Though the NOPD says there’s a $10-thousand retention bonus paid in 2025.

“Make sure that the men and women of the NOPD are actually getting paid money that goes into retirement, rather than these gimmicks, keeping them here momentarily. We aren’t investing in them,” Morrell said.

“This is a short term plan to get bodies and officers in the department,” Montano said.

“We are talking about putting a band-aid on a gun shot wound,” Morrell said.

“We acknowledge there is still more work to be done and we are willing to do that work,” Supt. Ferguson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans proposes $30,000 incentive package for new NOPD recruits

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is proposing a sizable incentive package for new police recruits in an effort to reverse a troubling trend with the ongoing officer shortage. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano held a news conference Wednesday where he presented the city's proposal ahead of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission

New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas

As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided

The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros

Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy