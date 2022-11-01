Read full article on original website
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Call By Concerned Citizen Leads To DUI Arrest Of Somers Man
A Connecticut man was arrested for an alleged DUI after a concerned citizen called the state police. The incident took place in Tolland County around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at a gas station in the town of Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers received a report from...
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
POLICE: 81-year-old struck, dragged by van
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is recovering, and another is being questioned after a pedestrian was hit and dragged for hundreds of feet in Ansonia on Friday. Police say the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Lt. Lynch said an 81-year-old man was hit by the driver of a white...
29-year-old man dies following ATV accident in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 29-year-old man is dead after crashing an ATV on Friday. Police say they received a call around 9:45 pm reporting an ATV accident on East Farms Street. He was transported to Waterbury hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say. Based off a preliminary...
Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
Search for suspect connected to West Hartford shooting crosses border into MA
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries is connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus. Police gave an update on the investigation. You can watch it below:. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were...
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
VIDEO: Search for West Hartford shooting suspect continues
We revealed our winter storm names for the '22-'23 winter season!. Fire at Litchfield High School under investigation.
Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
Video: Car plows through Waterbury fatal crash scene, pursuit ends at condo complex
WATERBURY, Conn. — It was a close call for Waterbury Police officers Tuesday night while they were investigating a pedestrian fatality. A car plowed through the scene, leading to pursuit and an arrest at a condo complex was caught on body and dash camera footage. Approximately an hour and...
Crash at a Waterbury crash site
A car crashes into the scene of a deadly accident in Waterbury before taking off and sending police on a ten-minute, four mile chase through the Connecticut town.
Man dead after crash on Washington St. in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Washington Street in Middletown. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1189 Washington, police said. Two vehicles were involved. Authorities said Jeffrey Reitmeier, 59, of Middletown, died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle...
Man falls down 30 foot well in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 30-foot well on Thursday night. The Ledyard Fire Company reported that it, the Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were sent to an address on Arrowhead Drive just before 7 p.m. Ledyard police arrived on the scene...
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven firefighter struck, killed
Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
