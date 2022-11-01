ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police

Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

POLICE: 81-year-old struck, dragged by van

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is recovering, and another is being questioned after a pedestrian was hit and dragged for hundreds of feet in Ansonia on Friday. Police say the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Lt. Lynch said an 81-year-old man was hit by the driver of a white...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

29-year-old man dies following ATV accident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 29-year-old man is dead after crashing an ATV on Friday. Police say they received a call around 9:45 pm reporting an ATV accident on East Farms Street. He was transported to Waterbury hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say. Based off a preliminary...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dead after crash on Washington St. in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Washington Street in Middletown. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1189 Washington, police said. Two vehicles were involved. Authorities said Jeffrey Reitmeier, 59, of Middletown, died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man falls down 30 foot well in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 30-foot well on Thursday night. The Ledyard Fire Company reported that it, the Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were sent to an address on Arrowhead Drive just before 7 p.m. Ledyard police arrived on the scene...
LEDYARD, CT
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy