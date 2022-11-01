Read full article on original website
Reelect Stanley Paige Zeigler, Jr.
I am voting to re-elect Stanley Paige Zeigler to represent Maine House District 40 (Appleton, Islesboro, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, and Searsmont). During his time in the House, he has served on the Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee and on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Paige and I have...
Adam Lachman is the real deal
I am writing in support of Adam Lachman for the Rockland City Council. Adam is the candidate literally for all of the people. Over the years many candidates running for a seat have stopped into my business, Knight Marine Service, or contacted me as President of the Maine Lobster Festival, promising that they will make Rockland more business friendly or that they support the Festival and all that it brings with it to help the economy in our area.
Green Party candidate Heather Garrold is a great fit for Waldo County
I lived in Waldo County for several decades and even though I'm now a town away I can still see Waldo County from my kitchen window. And I still pay attention to what's going on there. Waldo County has no pretenses. It's an honest, hard-working place. It's a place of grass roots politics, where people care about social justice and equal opportunity, where there is respect for diversity, gender equity, and non-violence.
Maine Women’s Hall of Fame opens nominations for 2023 honorees
The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame has opened the nomination process for honorees to be inducted in the March 2023 ceremony. Since 1990, the organization has honored women who have made an outstanding contribution to improving opportunities for all Maine women. The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame is seeking...
Elect Adam Lachman to the Rockland City Council
I am writing to share my support for Adam Lachman's campaign for Rockland City Council and encourage you to vote for him on November 8, 2022. The past several years have been challenging for our community, and it is now time for us to move forward with new ideas and fresh perspectives that will help us come together, not further divide us. Adam is a true champion for this community. He has put himself out there to be available to us, the citizens. His support of our community includes its citizens, small and large businesses, students in our schools, athletic programs, and the various industry fabrics that make our community unique.
Restorative Justice Project Maine thanks the community
The Restorative Justice Project Maine would like to extend our sincerest thank you to the community for selecting us as a recipient of the recent generous funding opportunity from Rockland Rebound. We feel honored that our fellow community members voted in support of our mission to promote a justice that...
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
MaineHousing issues $11 million in early heating assistance help
MaineHousing has announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. This funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule allowing fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households including nearly 17,000 people. This first...
Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!
November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children
ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
Children’s House Montessori School names Rachel Nixon as Head of School
CAMDEN — Children’s House Montessori School (CHMS) welcomes Rachel Nixon as the new Head of School. According to CHMS, in a news release, Nixon, a longtime Midcoast resident, is known for her compassionate leadership in education and nonprofit management across several Midcoast organizations, including the Knox County Homeless Coalition, The Dancing Elephant community center, and the Georges River Land Trust.
Nov. 3 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Rockport voters should reject Select Board overreach
Tuesday, November 8, in-person Rockport Vvoters will be asked by the Select Board, in a 5:0 recommendation, to simplify the way Town Managers are hired in Warrant Article 9, altering the town’s charter, Article 3, Section 2: Appointment Process. Comparing the new language to the old, what currently takes more than 500 words is boiled down to a mere 150.
Maine Seacoast Mission opens Christmas gift sign-up to its communities
Maine Seacoast Mission has delivered Christmas joy to families and individuals living on the Maine coast since 1905. If you or someone you know might need help putting presents under the tree this year, the Mission supports families by offering Christmas gifts to families with children under the age of 18. Starting November 1, families are invited to sign up for the Christmas Program on the Mission’s website.
Camden Garden Club makes bows for downtown Camden lamppost wreaths
CAMDEN — Members of the Camden Garden Club gathered this October to create the bows for the downtown Camden lamppost wreaths. The red felt bows will adorn the nearly 100 balsam wreaths that will hang on the streets of Camden throughout the holiday season in 2022. This year will...
Bonnie Veitch White, obituary
We are sad to announce the death of Bonnie Patricia Veitch White who passed away in the care of Hospice on October 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Bonnie was a warm and loving mother, aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother, both to her own family, as well as to anyone she found in need of nurturing, a listening ear, warm hug or a kind message. She is greatly missed.
Leann Cailler of Allen Insurance and Financial Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Distinction
Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction and has been named a producer of the year for 2022. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. The...
South School, Thomaston Grammar celebrate Halloween 2022
South School elementary school, in Rockland, and Thomaston Grammar School are among the many schools nationwide that shed their everyday clothing in favor of costumes fit for the imagination. The two local schools share their 2022 Halloween fun. South School Halloween Celebration. Dinosaurs, princesses, witches, knights, ninjas, wolves, bears, crayons,...
Midcoast Conservancy dedicates new welcome center at Hidden Valley Nature Center
JEFFERSON — “Education, Conservation, Community” are the three words Tracy Moskovitz used to describe Roland S. Barth while dedicating Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC)’s new Welcome Center in his honor on Saturday, October 29. Situated at the entrance to HVNC, located in Jefferson, the Roland S....
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Oct. 24-28. Appleton. Nathan D. Beck and Jessica M. Beck to Afton A. Sinclair Holland, Jamison C. Holland, and Afton A. Sinclair Holland. Lanphere and Son LLC to Ken Chipman and Jennifer Chipman. Camden.
