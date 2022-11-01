I am writing to share my support for Adam Lachman's campaign for Rockland City Council and encourage you to vote for him on November 8, 2022. The past several years have been challenging for our community, and it is now time for us to move forward with new ideas and fresh perspectives that will help us come together, not further divide us. Adam is a true champion for this community. He has put himself out there to be available to us, the citizens. His support of our community includes its citizens, small and large businesses, students in our schools, athletic programs, and the various industry fabrics that make our community unique.

