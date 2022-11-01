Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases
The Yuma Police Department brought up two unsolved homicide cases on social media asking the community for any information. The post YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault
On Monday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:16am, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fight in progress. The post YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault appeared first on KYMA.
Avenue B and 4th Place incident
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Avenue B and 4th Place incident appeared first on KYMA.
“He destroyed our family”; Lucero case closed with prison sentence after two year roller coaster
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In August 2020, Luis Delgadillo was left shot and killed outside of the Econo Lodge Motel in Yuma, unleashing a ripple effect of a two-year case that impacted so many. From family, friends, law enforcement and the courts alike, it was a case against Izak...
Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject
The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
Railroad Murder suspect found guilty
EL CENTRO — Rosita Torres, a suspect in connection to the 2019 homicide and bin burning of Raul Esparza was found guilty by the jury on all three counts of PC 187 murder (first degree), PC 182 conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and arson. The guilty verdict was...
Two more San Luis women plead not guilty to ballot abuse, conspiracy
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The local election scandal that has shifted the spotlight to two more San Luis women charged with conspiracy and ballot abuse carried on Monday in Superior Court. Both suspects entering a not-guilty plea. According to court documents, longtime city councilwoman, Gloria Lopez Torres and San...
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings
In a press release, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls of service. The post YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings appeared first on KYMA.
Strong early voting turnout in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The deadline for early in-person voting is approaching as turnout for the midterm election in Yuma County is already high. If you still have your early ballot, at this point it is recommended to not mail it. Instead, turn it in at a ballot drop...
YFD Public Information Officer awarded designation
Yuma Fire Department's (YFD) Mike Erfert has successfully won the professional designation of "Public Information Officer" (PIO). The post YFD Public Information Officer awarded designation appeared first on KYMA.
YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat
The Yuma Police Department, with help from the Yuma County Fair Inc. and the City of Yuma is hosting the 12th annual “Scary & Safe Trick or Treat” event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. The post YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat appeared first on KYMA.
Central Union High School celebrates the bells return
Central Union High School (CUHS) gathered at Cal Jones Field today as Brawley brought back the bell. The post Central Union High School celebrates the bells return appeared first on KYMA.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
Pet Talk: Meet Star
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Star!. Star is a 3-year-old female shepherd mix who is very friendly. Star is very playful, active and does well with kids. She loves people and any affection she can get especially being petted and belly rubs. Star also likes to sit in your...
Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations
The Yuma Community Food Bank is preparing for Thanksgiving and they're asking for your help. The post Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations appeared first on KYMA.
Gusty winds and cooler for Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a cold weather system passes through the region it will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and chance for possible rain showers for the next few days. Gusty conditions will linger through the night and early tomorrow morning where winds could still peak near...
District One Schools celebrate Student Growth and Achievement
On October 31, 2022, the Arizona State Board of Education released the 2021-22 A-F School Letter Grades for all public schools statewide. The post District One Schools celebrate Student Growth and Achievement appeared first on KYMA.
