Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject

The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Railroad Murder suspect found guilty

EL CENTRO — Rosita Torres, a suspect in connection to the 2019 homicide and bin burning of Raul Esparza was found guilty by the jury on all three counts of PC 187 murder (first degree), PC 182 conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and arson. The guilty verdict was...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Two more San Luis women plead not guilty to ballot abuse, conspiracy

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The local election scandal that has shifted the spotlight to two more San Luis women charged with conspiracy and ballot abuse carried on Monday in Superior Court. Both suspects entering a not-guilty plea. According to court documents, longtime city councilwoman, Gloria Lopez Torres and San...
SAN LUIS, AZ
khqa.com

$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
kyma.com

Strong early voting turnout in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The deadline for early in-person voting is approaching as turnout for the midterm election in Yuma County is already high. If you still have your early ballot, at this point it is recommended to not mail it. Instead, turn it in at a ballot drop...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Star

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Star!. Star is a 3-year-old female shepherd mix who is very friendly. Star is very playful, active and does well with kids. She loves people and any affection she can get especially being petted and belly rubs. Star also likes to sit in your...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Gusty winds and cooler for Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a cold weather system passes through the region it will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and chance for possible rain showers for the next few days. Gusty conditions will linger through the night and early tomorrow morning where winds could still peak near...
YUMA, AZ

