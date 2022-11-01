ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access

LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Shawarma and soft serve: Bill Addison reviews Saffy’s

Husband and wife restaurateurs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis opened their latest venture Saffy’s in June. Serving kebabs and small plates in the shadow of the large, blue Church of Scientology in East Hollywood, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison calls out a few favorites from the menu, including a ham and cheese biscuit, hummus tahini, a lamb kebab threaded with mint and marjoram, and beef or lamb schwarma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton

It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
COMPTON, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Money Talks': Caruso Now in Dead Heat with Bass, Thanks to Big Ad Spending

After spending nearly $100 million in the Los Angeles mayoral campaign, Rick Caruso has rapidly caught up to his rival Karen Bass, putting the race in a statistical tie. The latest poll by the LA Times and UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies reveals 45% of likely voters are casting their ballots for Bass while Caruso is seeing support from 41% of likely voters. 13% say they have not decided who to support in the mayoral race yet. The poll has a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Cesspool Politics of Los Angeles

In less than two weeks, voters in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to select a new mayor and nine of the 15 members of the city council. A positive outcome is unlikely. The cards are stacked. It’s reasonable to acknowledge that big city politics are never squeaky clean. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Meet Mr. Fekere of Rosalind’s, LA’s first Ethiopian restaurant

In an excerpt from his KCRW series “Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia Story,” independent producer Shaka Mali Tafari visits with Mr. Fekere, owner of Rosalind’s, who brought the first Ethiopian restaurant to Fairfax Ave. Fekere encouraged other African businesses to set up shop on the street, and was dubbed “the Godfather of Little Ethiopia.” Along with Berhanu Asfaw and his brother Getahan, owners of Messob, Mr. Fekere gathered other entrepreneurs in 2000 to meet at Rosalind’s to discuss the future of Ethiopians in Los Angeles. Two years later, Little Ethiopia became the first neighborhood in the world to be named after an African nation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA

