Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
LA mayor Eric Garcetti criticizes Newsom’s pause on homelessness funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
Shawarma and soft serve: Bill Addison reviews Saffy’s
Husband and wife restaurateurs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis opened their latest venture Saffy’s in June. Serving kebabs and small plates in the shadow of the large, blue Church of Scientology in East Hollywood, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison calls out a few favorites from the menu, including a ham and cheese biscuit, hummus tahini, a lamb kebab threaded with mint and marjoram, and beef or lamb schwarma.
Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision
UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV
More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.
Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton
It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
What's The Deal With The Proposed Cannabis Tax On LA County Ballots?
Measure C on the ballot would tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of the county — but there's a catch.
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino group
LA Mayoral candidate Bass has been slammed for accusing her rival Caruso of purchasing an endorsement from a Latino group called Avance Democratic Club. Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass.Mario Tama / AFP.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
Newsom stays on sidelines of tightening LA mayor’s race
The California governor’s absence has become glaringly obvious as top Democrats like Barack Obama throw their support behind Rep. Karen Bass.
‘Money Talks': Caruso Now in Dead Heat with Bass, Thanks to Big Ad Spending
After spending nearly $100 million in the Los Angeles mayoral campaign, Rick Caruso has rapidly caught up to his rival Karen Bass, putting the race in a statistical tie. The latest poll by the LA Times and UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies reveals 45% of likely voters are casting their ballots for Bass while Caruso is seeing support from 41% of likely voters. 13% say they have not decided who to support in the mayoral race yet. The poll has a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points.
A Shortage Of Court Reporters In LA Means That Some People Will Have To Pay For Their Own
A Shortage Of Court Reporters In LA Means That Some People Will Have To Pay For Their Own
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
The Cesspool Politics of Los Angeles
In less than two weeks, voters in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to select a new mayor and nine of the 15 members of the city council. A positive outcome is unlikely. The cards are stacked. It’s reasonable to acknowledge that big city politics are never squeaky clean. But...
In High Poverty LA Neighborhoods, The Poor Pay More For Internet Service That Delivers Less
A monopoly market drives inequality, a report from the California Community Foundation says.
Meet Mr. Fekere of Rosalind’s, LA’s first Ethiopian restaurant
In an excerpt from his KCRW series “Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia Story,” independent producer Shaka Mali Tafari visits with Mr. Fekere, owner of Rosalind’s, who brought the first Ethiopian restaurant to Fairfax Ave. Fekere encouraged other African businesses to set up shop on the street, and was dubbed “the Godfather of Little Ethiopia.” Along with Berhanu Asfaw and his brother Getahan, owners of Messob, Mr. Fekere gathered other entrepreneurs in 2000 to meet at Rosalind’s to discuss the future of Ethiopians in Los Angeles. Two years later, Little Ethiopia became the first neighborhood in the world to be named after an African nation.
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views
The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico was returned to L.A.
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced today.
