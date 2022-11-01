Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Who could Liverpool face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Liverpool will likely finish second behind Napoli in their Champions League group, so who could they take on in the round of 16?
ESPN
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez help Liverpool to morale-boosting win against Napoli
Liverpool bounced back from defeat against Leeds United with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Napoli, but it did not stop the Serie A side from finishing top of their Champions League group. Mohamed Salah poked home from close range in the 85th minute while Darwin Nunez added another late on...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Record Worse Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s At Manchester United
Last season ex Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after an abysmal record but it has been revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp currently has a worse record this season. Solskjaer was United's manager from 2019 to 2021 and took the reds to 2 top four finishes in...
ESPN
England star Beth Mead: Qatar World Cup is 'not something that I'll be backing or promoting'
England and Arsenal star Beth Mead has said she is disappointed that the men's World Cup will be held in Qatar and refuses to back or promote the tournament. Qatar was a hugely controversial choice for the finals when it was awarded the 2022 tournament 12 years ago, not least because same-sex activity is a criminal offence there with the possibility of a prison sentence of one to three years for adults convicted of consensual gay or lesbian sex.
aiexpress.io
Federico Chiesa Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Data Stats Analysis
Federico Chiesa has been a revelation for Juventus ever since he was signed on a mortgage deal from Florentina in 2020. He has scored 18 objectives and 14 assists in 62 appearances for the Previous Woman and earned his everlasting place within the membership when the membership activated the acquisition possibility from Florentina. However the Italian winger was out with a torn ligament in January and made his comeback towards PSG within the last group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. With many gamers leaving in the summertime switch window, Juventus was already missing in attacking choices, and Chiesa’s harm added salt to the wound.
Yardbarker
Watch: Four players could unlock Liverpool resurgence after superb team move spotted v Napoli
Liverpool may have accidentally unlocked the key to a return to consistency domestically as well as abroad during the 2-0 win over Napoli. Though only a small sample size, a delightful team move involving substitutes Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, and already on-pitch star Mo Salah, may have caught the eyes of the coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target
Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
ESPN
Spain must include Sergio Ramos in World Cup squad - Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Spain to include his former captain Sergio Ramos in their World Cup squad. Ramos, 36, is in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in his second season at the club having joined from Madrid in August 2021. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
'Watch your tongue please!': Ex-Man United star Mikael Silvestre hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor for labelling Ligue 1 a 'farmer's league' after Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 Champions League win in Marseille
Mikael Silvestre has fired back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the pundit referred to Ligue 1 as the 'farmer's league', following Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 victory against Marseille on Tuesday. Spurs advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and sealed top spot in Group D thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner at...
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second
It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool top four admission as he reveals his ‘favourite team to watch this season’
Jamie Carragher has backed Liverpool to finish in the top four this season despite their concerning start to the campaign. The Anfield outfit has won just four of their opening 12 Premier League games and is already eight points adrift of Newcastle who occupy the final Champions League spot at the moment.
