Read full article on original website
Related
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Opinion: What a Netanyahu comeback means for Israel -- and the world
"Benjamin Netanyahu's victory wasn't just an 'all about me' headline. It reflects and consolidates trend lines that have been in evidence for quite some time," writes Aaron David Miller on Bibi's comeback to Israeli politics.
BBC
Israel elections: Netanyahu in lead, exit polls say
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on course for victory in Tuesday's elections, according to exit polls. The polls, which forecast the outcome before official results, give his right-wing bloc a slim majority of seats over his opponents. Such a result would mark a dramatic comeback for Mr Netanyahu,...
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
The Jewish Press
Fact: Israeli Firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir is Soaring in the Polls. Why?
The rise of Itamar Ben-Gvir is one of the major storylines of Israel’s fifth election cycle in little more than three years. The political firebrand from the right flank of Israel’s political spectrum is soaring in popularity, with polls showing his Religious Zionist bloc garnering as many as 14 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
BBC
Israel election: Netanyahu seeks comeback as country votes
"Is Netanyahu coming back?" I ask an activist from his Likud party unfurling a large banner at the entrance to Jerusalem's bustling Mahane Yehuda Market. "Yes!" she replies enthusiastically as a passer-by gives a thumbs up. Final polls on Friday indicated that Israel's right-wing former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could...
AOL Corp
Netanyahu will form extreme right-wing government after Israeli election victory
TEL AVIV, Israel – Benjamin Netanyahu will return to power, thanks to the rise of Israel's far right, which won a majority of parliament seats in Tuesday's election, final results showed Thursday. The rise of religious parties ousted the establishment left-wing party for the first time since 1992. The...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM — (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling...
Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election
With the help of Israel's far-right, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised for a comeback Wednesday with 85% of general election ballots counted. Netanyahu is still on trial for corruption.
Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning Israel's elections, the prime minister's office announced Thursday, just under 48 hours after polls closed.
WGMD Radio
Netanyahu plots return as Israelis vote for new government
JERUSALEM – Tuesday could be a big day for former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As Israelis returned to the polls for a fifth time in less than four years, the former Israeli leader is growing increasingly hopeful that a whirlwind election campaign and more than a year in opposition will be enough to propel him back into power.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win
JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance. Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections...
BBC
No plans to move UK's Israel embassy to Jerusalem - No 10
Downing Street has said there are no plans to move the UK's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Liz Truss had ordered a review of the embassy's location when she was prime minister. The spokesperson of new PM Rishi Sunak said the idea "had been looked at" but...
Netanyahu's coalition appears poised to win Israel's election
Regular ballots have been counted in Israel's election, and officials are now moving on to votes cast by diplomats, members of the military, and prisoners. CBS News contributor Robert Berger joins "CBS News Mornings" from Jerusalem to explain what a win by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition would symbolize for the direction Israel is headed and the impact it could have on relations with the U.S. and Palestinians.
Benjamin Netanyahu's government will be one of the most far-right in Israel's history
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his election win and return to power as Israel's Prime Minister Thursday.
The Jewish Press
In Israel: Right Wins, Left Loses
I’m not Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s biggest fan, but credit where it’s due: Even in a political system where no one seems to ever leave politics permanently, he pulled off yet a third comeback. The first time around, he seemed to be politically dead in the...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Ukraine can retake Kherson, US defence secretary says; 4.5m without power after strikes
Lloyd Austin calls Ukrainian forces ‘methodical’ and ‘effective’ in south; more than 10% of Ukraine’s pre-war population left without power due to Russian attacks, Zelenskiy says
Comments / 0