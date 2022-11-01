ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
BBC

Israel elections: Netanyahu in lead, exit polls say

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on course for victory in Tuesday's elections, according to exit polls. The polls, which forecast the outcome before official results, give his right-wing bloc a slim majority of seats over his opponents. Such a result would mark a dramatic comeback for Mr Netanyahu,...
The Jewish Press

Fact: Israeli Firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir is Soaring in the Polls. Why?

The rise of Itamar Ben-Gvir is one of the major storylines of Israel’s fifth election cycle in little more than three years. The political firebrand from the right flank of Israel’s political spectrum is soaring in popularity, with polls showing his Religious Zionist bloc garnering as many as 14 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
BBC

Israel election: Netanyahu seeks comeback as country votes

"Is Netanyahu coming back?" I ask an activist from his Likud party unfurling a large banner at the entrance to Jerusalem's bustling Mahane Yehuda Market. "Yes!" she replies enthusiastically as a passer-by gives a thumbs up. Final polls on Friday indicated that Israel's right-wing former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could...
AOL Corp

Netanyahu will form extreme right-wing government after Israeli election victory

TEL AVIV, Israel – Benjamin Netanyahu will return to power, thanks to the rise of Israel's far right, which won a majority of parliament seats in Tuesday's election, final results showed Thursday. The rise of religious parties ousted the establishment left-wing party for the first time since 1992. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM — (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling...
WGMD Radio

Netanyahu plots return as Israelis vote for new government

JERUSALEM – Tuesday could be a big day for former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As Israelis returned to the polls for a fifth time in less than four years, the former Israeli leader is growing increasingly hopeful that a whirlwind election campaign and more than a year in opposition will be enough to propel him back into power.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance. Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

No plans to move UK's Israel embassy to Jerusalem - No 10

Downing Street has said there are no plans to move the UK's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Liz Truss had ordered a review of the embassy's location when she was prime minister. The spokesperson of new PM Rishi Sunak said the idea "had been looked at" but...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Netanyahu's coalition appears poised to win Israel's election

Regular ballots have been counted in Israel's election, and officials are now moving on to votes cast by diplomats, members of the military, and prisoners. CBS News contributor Robert Berger joins "CBS News Mornings" from Jerusalem to explain what a win by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition would symbolize for the direction Israel is headed and the impact it could have on relations with the U.S. and Palestinians.
The Jewish Press

In Israel: Right Wins, Left Loses

I’m not Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s biggest fan, but credit where it’s due: Even in a political system where no one seems to ever leave politics permanently, he pulled off yet a third comeback. The first time around, he seemed to be politically dead in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy