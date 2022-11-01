ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

brproud.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday

ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center. Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Man allegedly disabled alarm before setting fire to ex's Spanish Town apartment building

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after investigators determined he set fire to an apartment complex at the edge of Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Ihab Mustafa was arrested after the fire at Lake Tower Apartments at 999 North 9th Street on Monday. There were 50 people inside the complex at the time of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Second arrest made in recent road rage incident along Causey Road

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on November 2, detectives arrested Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary in relation to a road rage incident that occurred along Causey Road on October 16. She is Charged with principal to second-degree battery, and principal to hit and run driving. During their investigation, detectives identified...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Prisoner who escaped hospital re-captured, Zachary Police Department says

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A prisoner who escaped Lane Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was shortly re-captured by authorities. The Zachary Police Department said the prisoner escaped the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency when he escaped. He was caught behind...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested

WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in...
WALKER, LA

