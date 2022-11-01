Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
wbrz.com
Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday
ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center. Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after...
wbrz.com
Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot on College Drive; troopers searching for suspect
BATON ROUGE - A wrecking crew towed a truck away following a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Traffic cameras showed troopers pursuing a vehicle down I-12 to I-10, topping 90 miles per hour. The truck exited...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly disabled alarm before setting fire to ex's Spanish Town apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after investigators determined he set fire to an apartment complex at the edge of Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Ihab Mustafa was arrested after the fire at Lake Tower Apartments at 999 North 9th Street on Monday. There were 50 people inside the complex at the time of the fire.
brproud.com
Traffic stop for minor concern leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest on drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a 25-year-old driver was pulled over for a minor traffic concern in a Wednesday, November 2 incident that ended with his arrest. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was around 8:27 p.m. when they...
pelicanpostonline.com
Second arrest made in recent road rage incident along Causey Road
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on November 2, detectives arrested Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary in relation to a road rage incident that occurred along Causey Road on October 16. She is Charged with principal to second-degree battery, and principal to hit and run driving. During their investigation, detectives identified...
brproud.com
Prisoner who escaped hospital re-captured, Zachary Police Department says
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A prisoner who escaped Lane Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was shortly re-captured by authorities. The Zachary Police Department said the prisoner escaped the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency when he escaped. He was caught behind...
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
wbrz.com
Infant dead after being rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Monday; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of an infant that was reported after the child arrived at a hospital Halloween Day. Sources said the child, a 1-year-old, was taken to an urgent care clinic sometime Monday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the child was ultimately brought to an emergency room, where the infant was pronounced dead.
Deputies attempt to ID man tied to alleged theft of power tools from Lowe’s
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft. Deputies say the man could be tied to the theft of over $1,500 worth of power tools from Lowe’s. Anyone with information that could assist detectives...
wbrz.com
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle
BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
wbrz.com
Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested
WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in...
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
