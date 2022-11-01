Remaining defendants in Burlington meth ring sentenced in federal court

The three remaining defendants accused of participating in a large-scale drug operation to distribute methamphetamine in the Burlington area were sentenced to federal prison Friday in Davenport.

Kendric Centrall Childs,35, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release;

Marcus Allen Johnson, 46, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release; and

Julie Jeanne Mason, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

The conspiracy started sometime by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued until Nov. 2, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa,

On Aug. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southeast District of Iowa announced the sentencing of the following individuals involved in the conspiracy:

Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37, sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release;

Clyde Macks Stewart Jr., 51, sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release;

Demetrius Antre Goudy, 42, sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release;

Gregory Jermain Johnson, 36, sentenced to approximately 14 years in prison and five years of supervised release; and

Brian Keith Davis Jr., 42, sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Gregory Johnson, Marcus Johnson and Rudolph Sinclair were the “middlemen” for the group and received large quantities of ice methamphetamine from Kendric Childs, the main drug source, along with another individual (who has not yet been apprehended).

Prosecutors say Gregory Johnson, Allen and Marcus Johnson either sold quantities of ice methamphetamine themselves or provided it to lower-level dealers such as Goudy, Stewart and Davis for distribution. Mason later was identified as a drug courier for the group.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Mason was stopped in Arizona while transporting approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Mason admitted the ice methamphetamine was bound for Burlington.

At the time, the traffic stop was the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s largest single seizure of ice methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Johnson County Drug Taskforce, Lee County Drug Taskforce, Muscatine County Drug Taskforce, Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Washington County Sheriff's Office, and West Burlington Police Department.