West Burlington, IA

16-year-old pleads guilty in West Burlington murder of Owen Laird

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
The 16-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Owen Laird, of Burlington, last November pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Des Moines County courtroom Tuesday morning.

Philup Howard, who was 15 at the time of Laird's death, was charged as an adult in the case after a ruling on Dec. 13, 2021, by District Associate Judge Emily Dean, of Iowa's Eight Judicial Court, and was facing a first-degree murder charge.

On Monday, the Des Moines County Attorney's Office amended the charges against Howard to second-degree murder, a class B felony.

As part of the plea agreement, a 50-year prison sentence with no mandatory minimum sentence prior to consideration for parole is being recommended before the court. Howard will also be assessed $150,000 in restitution to Laird's family.

Howard's sentencing will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

Howard is being represented by attorneys Richard Dickinson, of Chicago, and Alfredo Parrish, of Des Moines.

Owen Laird's death

On Nov. 14, 2021, police say Howard shot Laird in the shoulder during a drug deal that turned into a robbery at Pat Klein Park, located at 631 Swan St. in West Burlington, according to a criminal complaint.

A witness told police that he and Laird were at the park to meet with Howard and sell him marijuana.

When Howard arrived, he sat in the back seat of the car behind Laird, according to the criminal complaint.

The witness told police that, after a short conversation, Howard pulled out a handgun, cocked it, and said, "Give me everything you got."

Howard then allegedly struck Laird on the side of the head with the pistol, got out of the car, approached Laird with the driver's side door already open, pulled out the gun, and fired a round at Laird, according to the criminal complaint.

After shooting Laird, the witness told police, Howard dropped the handgun, picked it up along with a bag of marijuana that Laird had with him and ran from the scene.

Police found Howard at his home later that day and arrested him.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Laird hunched over in the driver's seat of a white Ford Explorer, unresponsive and bleeding on his right side from a gunshot wound. Laird was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and later was declared dead.

Howard's troubled past

Dean's decision last December to charge Howard as an adult in the case brought to light his troubled past and detailed numerous unsuccessful attempts at rehabilitation through the juvenile court system.

Howard's juvenile court history includes allegations of possession of marijuana and assault in April 2017.

Howard was placed on formal probation supervision with Juvenile Court Services the following June and was enrolled in ACT Day Treatment, a court-ordered after-school program that helps with communication, anger management and other skill-building.

He was placed in detention the following October "for threatening an ACT Day Treatment staff and making a hand gesture of a gun and pointing it at staff," Dean wrote in her ruling.

Howard continued to be involved with intervention services provided by JCS and was discharged from probation in June 2018.

Seven weeks later, he was referred to JCS again for an assault charge after he allegedly shot his sister with a BB gun. Formal charges were not filed at that time.

In July 2019, Howard again was referred to JCS for allegations of shooting out a car windshield with a BB gun.

He again was placed on formal probation supervision, during which time he again was referred to JCS on eight counts of third-degree attempted burglary. He completed probation, as well as an extensive list of JCS services, in March 2021.

"Since 2012 until present, including his time on probation supervision, Philup has incurred an exceptional amount of in-school and out-of-school suspensions due to a multitude of aggressive, assaultive and violent behaviors," Dean wrote. "These behaviors were attempted to be rehabilitated in Juvenile Court, unfortunately, to no avail."

Laird remembered by family as loving and protective

Laird was married and had a young daughter.

Following Laird's death, his family told The Hawk Eye they remembered him as a kid who loved his family and making people laugh.

Laird's family also described him as a funny, protective, adventurous and stubborn son, father and uncle who always looked out for his family.

“As stubborn as he was, he had a heart,” his mother, Janeen Laird, told The Hawk Eye.

