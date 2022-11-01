ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

What Alabama football is ranked in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrlFP_0iv2kie700

Alabama football received the No. 6 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

The one-loss Crimson Tide is ranked ahead of No. 7 TCU, which is undefeated. Meanwhile, Tennessee received the No. 1 ranking and Georgia is No. 3.

"Alabama has got the dominant wins over Mississippi State, at Arkansas, the close win at Texas," CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan said. "Bryce Young missed the Texas A&M game, which was close, and TCU with the wins against Oklahoma State at home and Kansas State at home. Really good wins, really good team, but we felt like the defense struggled to keep points off the board at times, but it doesn't takeaway from the season they've had thus far."

Corrigan also mentioned the close 52-49 loss to Tennessee on ESPN after the rankings were released.

The Crimson Tide is looking to make the CFP field for the eighth time in its nine year existence. The only time Alabama has missed the playoff was 2019.

A year ago, the Crimson Tide did not receive the top spot in the initial CFP rankings and instead was ranked No. 2 on Nov. 2, 2021. Then Alabama ran the table, won the SEC Championship Game and earned the top spot in the final rankings.

The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) finds itself in a similar spot this season, needing to all but win out. No two-loss team has ever made the four-team playoff.

Next up for Alabama is a game against LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is a top-10 matchup in the CFP rankings with the Tigers ranked No. 10 on Tuesday. This game could end up deciding the SEC West champion, depending on how the game against Ole Miss plays out on Nov. 12.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Examining Alabama football's paths to the CFP, top threats and bowl projections

BRYCE YOUNG: Sushi, trash cans and a dollar bill: How Bryce Young's QB training began at age 5

If the Crimson Tide can win out, it will likely face either Georgia or Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 3. That is all but a must-win, too, if Alabama wants to reach the playoff again this year.

The loss to the Vols in October gave the Crimson Tide little margin for error.

"We can accomplish every goal that we’ve had starting at the beginning of the season," Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the loss. "There’s no room for error in the West. If we win out in the West, we can win the West and still have a chance go to the SEC Championship Game. But I think the key to the drill is you’ve got to learn from these experiences. You’ve got to learn from mistakes that you made. You never improve if you can’t learn from the mistakes that you made."

Here are the full initial College Football Playoff rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings Nov. 1

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Alabama football is ranked in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. LSU: Prediction and preview

Alabama and LSU will meet for the 87th time on Saturday, with a primetime meeting on ESPN. The Crimson Tide hold a 55-26-5 all-time advantage in the series, including a 29-9-2 mark in Baton Rouge. Alabama won last year, 20-14, and has won 2 straight in the series. The Crimson Tide have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 12-5 against LSU, while LSU coach Brian Kelly is 0-2 against Alabama.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning

In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Literary Hub

Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror

When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama

Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa

There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday

Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy