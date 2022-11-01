Football, World Series most popular on television

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Major League Soccer begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast games, there will still be some available on linear channels. Commissioner Don Garber said during Thursday’s “State of the League” address that the league is in the process of finalizing deals to simulcast some games on broadcast or cable networks. The MLS Cup final between the Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday will be on Fox, which has carried games since 2014. ESPN has been a league partner since the inaugural season in 1996. “There was no real rush to do that during the season. There might be for those who are wondering what’s going to happen going forward,” Garber said. “For us, we were focused on getting through this year and spending time and energy on creating the production process and strategy to produce the games in super high quality with a team of announcers and content that we think will be new and innovative.”

