Raleigh, NC

NC State QB Devin Leary focused on long recovery, not his future with the Wolfpack

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
RALEIGH – NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary said Tuesday he's focused on his recovery rather than his future with the Wolfpack.

Leary, who has another year of eligibility, suffered a season-ending injury in the third quarter of a 19-17 win over Florida State on Oct. 8 and had successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle on his right side nine days later.

After throwing for 35 touchdowns last season, Leary, the ACC preseason player of the year, had 11 touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,265 yards in 2022.

"Honestly, I haven't made any decision," Leary said when asked if he planned to return to NC State next year or enter the NFL draft. "I mean, for me, it's day by day. I just need to get healthy ... the biggest thing is making sure the stitches and everything heal correctly back to the bone. This is not a no pain, no gain type of rehab, it's more so just taking it easy."

Leary missed significant time in 2020 after suffering a broken fibula, also known as the calf bone, after his left foot bent awkwardly during a second-half run against Duke on Oct. 17 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Since his injury, NC State (6-2, 2-2) has flip-flopped between 25-year-old graduate transfer Jack Chambers and true freshman MJ Morris at quarterback.

Chambers led the comeback win against Florida State and took the majority of snaps during a 24-9 loss to Syracuse. They shared snaps in the first half against Virginia Tech before Morris played every offensive down in the second, leading the Wolfpack from 18 points down in the third quarter for a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech.

"I was super proud of MJ," Leary said. "As soon as we got here, we all knew how special he was going to be. It was really only a matter of time."

Earlier this week, coach Dave Doeren said Morris would be the starter Saturday as the No. 21 Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2 ACC) host No. 20 Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2) at 8 p.m.

Although Leary said he would have to wait to recover before making a decision about his future, he added that he felt he was NFL-ready but that he still had "more to prove."

"I think any quarterback can always say that they've left plays out on the field. But at the same time, coming into NC State, being able to have the privilege to start here and play at a high level, I always feel like I have the capability to go and play in the NFL."

