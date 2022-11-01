ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Election 2022: New faces coming to Rancho Mirage as six vie for three open council seats

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4MeZ_0iv2kLXW00

Rancho Mirage will soon have some new faces on its city council, as all three members whose terms are up this year decided not to run.

Six candidates are running for the trio of available seats on the five-member council, including Steve Downs, who was appointed late last year to fill the remainder of Dana Hobart's term.

Hobart retired last year after nearly two decades on the council, while long-time councilmembers Charles Townsend and Iris Smotrich decided earlier this year to not seek re-election. Councilmembers in Rancho Mirage are elected at large for four-year terms.

Five newcomers — Louisa Davis, Lynn Mallotto, Meg Marker, Kim Martos and Ken Ammann — are on the ballot alongside Downs.

The biggest difference among the candidates is in their assessment of the current city council's performance. Half praised the incumbents and said they largely want to continue on the same path, and half said they're running to make some changes, including by making the council more transparent.

‘A marvelous job’

Downs, a local Realtor who served on the city’s planning commission before his appointment to the council, says he wants a full term to maintain the momentum of previous councils in Rancho Mirage.

“I am here because I think the city is in great shape, and I want to keep it in great shape,” Downs recently told The Desert Sun, adding he wants to keep the “small-city charm” with Rancho Mirage’s population likely to increase.

Marker, who owns a local broadcasting company with her husband that controls several valley radio stations, is also complimentary of the city, particularly its efforts to attract new businesses.

Marker praised the Cotino project — Disney's master-planned community slated to feature a hotel, a lagoon and a mix of houses and condominiums — as well as Sensei Porcupine Creek, the posh resort being developed on billionaire Larry Ellison’s estate.

Marker has been endorsed by two current councilmembers — Richard Kite and Ted Weill — and by Hobart, the recently retired member.

Mallotto, a longtime Rancho Mirage resident who was a municipal employee in Cathedral City for several years before switching to a career in real estate, has also largely praised the current council’s work, saying the city has done a “marvelous job” providing resources to its residents.

With roughly $70 million in reserves, Mallotto said, the city should be prudent but open to proactive ideas. She commended a pandemic-era program run by the city in which restaurants deliver meals to the homes of residents most vulnerable to COVID-19 as an example.

“I think the city has done a marvelous job with allocating their resources in the best possible way to benefit its citizens,” Mallotto said.

Bringing transparency

Compared to the other candidates, Davis, Martos and Ammann see more potential for improvement on the city council.

Davis, one of the leaders of a lawsuit to overturn the city’s short-term rental ban, says there needs to be more transparency from the council, which she describes as “like a castle.”

Davis says that if elected, she would work to make "controversial" decisions, such as the location of the In-N-Out Burger on Highway 111, dependent on a direct vote from residents, according to her website.

Davis, who ran a Seattle-based candy company before permanently moving to Rancho Mirage eight years ago, says she’s supporting fellow candidate Martos, who came to the city from Encinitas in 2019.

Martos, who works in real estate and property management, believes her career experience gives her useful insight into how the city can address its affordable housing goals over the coming years.

Martos is also running because she says the council needs "fresh thinking" and could benefit from more debate among its members.

Ammann, a long-time valley resident who used to work as a technology consultant for government agencies, says he wants to improve communication from city hall to its residents. He pointed to the In-N-Out Burger that recently opened as a project that could have benefited from more community engagement.

"It seems like there has not been that transparency and accountability that everyone in the community feels, and that's what I want to bring," Ammann said.

This election also marks the first time Rancho Mirage residents are choosing their council members in November. It was previously the only city in Riverside County that held its election in April, but last year, the council voted to move it to November to comply with state law.

Along with the local council race, voters are also deciding on a new schedule for rotating the mayor and mayor pro tem positions among council members. The two positions currently rotate annually in April, and voters are being asked whether those changes should occur at the end of the year to align with the new election schedule.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com or on Twitter @tomcoulter_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands school board campaign turns ugly

Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
REDLANDS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Attorney wants charges dropped in El Dorado Fire

Defense attorney have asked Superior Court Judge Ronald M. Christianson in San Bernardino to dismiss all 30 charges against Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and his wife Angelina Renee Jimenez, who started the El Dorado Fire on Sept. 5, 2020, in Yucaipa. On Friday, Oct. 28, attorney Steven Mitchell, who is...
YUCAIPA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Supervisors Join Statewide Effort to Push for Solutions to Water Shortages

(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday officially added Riverside County to a statewide coalition of interests promulgating steps by the state to expand water infrastructure and take other actions to prevent water shortages during cyclical droughts, including the current one. “Different (local) water companies are getting together on...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ukenreport.com

World BEYOND War Makes Statement in Valley

CATHEDRAL CITY — War is costly, and some say the money is wasted. Those financial resources could, they explain, be used for more important needs. A new billboard in Palm Springs supports this assertion with this message: “3% of U.S. military spending could end starvation of earth.”. The...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
FodorsTravel

A Queer Guide to Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is the desert destination of mid-century modern architecture and queer culture. A favorite place of escape amongst Hollywood stars since the 1930s, Palm Springs has also developed a huge LGBTQIA+ following. From November 4-6, 2022, Palm Springs will celebrate its 36th annual Pride culminating with a parade. If you are headed to this sunny destination, below is a list of queer-friendly places you can’t miss.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ukenreport.com

Indio International Tamale Festival Turns 30

INDIO — The world-renowned Indio International Tamale Festival, presented by the City of Indio and produced by Cusp Agency, celebrates its milestone 30th year in 2022, Dec. 1-4. The largest Tamale Festival in the world, has become a critical nexus point for not only the mighty masa but also the richness of Coachella Valley life, crisscrossing music, art, cuisine and celebrating transnational border culture.
INDIO, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Sensei Porcupine Creek Resort Opens in Rancho Mirage, California

Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

El Paseo Cruise Night Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Classic car aficionados and automobile enthusiasts are in store for a treat as the El Paseo Cruise Night celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Friday, November 4. Drivers will meet at the Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, located on the upper level of the parking structure. “We all share...
PALM DESERT, CA
Builder

KB Home Launches Its First Microgrid Communities in California

Partnering with several energy leaders, KB Home launched its first all-electric, solar-, and battery-powered, microgrid communities within its Shadow Mountain master plan in Menifee, California. The builder’s Oak Shade and Durango communities offer a new vision for how individual homes interact with the electrical grid. Every home, while maintaining its...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rainbow Crosswalks in Palm Springs won’t get a touch up ahead of Pride weekend

The Rainbow Crosswalks in downtown Palm Springs are showing signs of wear and tear, but we've learned they will not be getting touched up ahead of Pride weekend. The crosswalks were painted last October but the paint has chipped away and in some areas is totally gone. The crossings cover both ends of Arenas Road The post Rainbow Crosswalks in Palm Springs won’t get a touch up ahead of Pride weekend appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspects charged in deadly shooting outside of Palm Springs Raising Cane’s charged

Felony charges were filed today against two men suspected of shooting three men, one fatally, outside of the Raising Cane's in Palm Springs over the weekend.    Anastacio Jesus Machuca, 20, is charged with four felony counts, one of murder and three of attempted murder, according to court records. Antonio Marins, 21, was charged with The post Suspects charged in deadly shooting outside of Palm Springs Raising Cane’s charged appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy