Election 2022: New faces coming to Rancho Mirage as six vie for three open council seats

Rancho Mirage will soon have some new faces on its city council, as all three members whose terms are up this year decided not to run.

Six candidates are running for the trio of available seats on the five-member council, including Steve Downs, who was appointed late last year to fill the remainder of Dana Hobart's term.

Hobart retired last year after nearly two decades on the council, while long-time councilmembers Charles Townsend and Iris Smotrich decided earlier this year to not seek re-election. Councilmembers in Rancho Mirage are elected at large for four-year terms.

Five newcomers — Louisa Davis, Lynn Mallotto, Meg Marker, Kim Martos and Ken Ammann — are on the ballot alongside Downs.

The biggest difference among the candidates is in their assessment of the current city council's performance. Half praised the incumbents and said they largely want to continue on the same path, and half said they're running to make some changes, including by making the council more transparent.

‘A marvelous job’

Downs, a local Realtor who served on the city’s planning commission before his appointment to the council, says he wants a full term to maintain the momentum of previous councils in Rancho Mirage.

“I am here because I think the city is in great shape, and I want to keep it in great shape,” Downs recently told The Desert Sun, adding he wants to keep the “small-city charm” with Rancho Mirage’s population likely to increase.

Marker, who owns a local broadcasting company with her husband that controls several valley radio stations, is also complimentary of the city, particularly its efforts to attract new businesses.

Marker praised the Cotino project — Disney's master-planned community slated to feature a hotel, a lagoon and a mix of houses and condominiums — as well as Sensei Porcupine Creek, the posh resort being developed on billionaire Larry Ellison’s estate.

Marker has been endorsed by two current councilmembers — Richard Kite and Ted Weill — and by Hobart, the recently retired member.

Mallotto, a longtime Rancho Mirage resident who was a municipal employee in Cathedral City for several years before switching to a career in real estate, has also largely praised the current council’s work, saying the city has done a “marvelous job” providing resources to its residents.

With roughly $70 million in reserves, Mallotto said, the city should be prudent but open to proactive ideas. She commended a pandemic-era program run by the city in which restaurants deliver meals to the homes of residents most vulnerable to COVID-19 as an example.

“I think the city has done a marvelous job with allocating their resources in the best possible way to benefit its citizens,” Mallotto said.

Bringing transparency

Compared to the other candidates, Davis, Martos and Ammann see more potential for improvement on the city council.

Davis, one of the leaders of a lawsuit to overturn the city’s short-term rental ban, says there needs to be more transparency from the council, which she describes as “like a castle.”

Davis says that if elected, she would work to make "controversial" decisions, such as the location of the In-N-Out Burger on Highway 111, dependent on a direct vote from residents, according to her website.

Davis, who ran a Seattle-based candy company before permanently moving to Rancho Mirage eight years ago, says she’s supporting fellow candidate Martos, who came to the city from Encinitas in 2019.

Martos, who works in real estate and property management, believes her career experience gives her useful insight into how the city can address its affordable housing goals over the coming years.

Martos is also running because she says the council needs "fresh thinking" and could benefit from more debate among its members.

Ammann, a long-time valley resident who used to work as a technology consultant for government agencies, says he wants to improve communication from city hall to its residents. He pointed to the In-N-Out Burger that recently opened as a project that could have benefited from more community engagement.

"It seems like there has not been that transparency and accountability that everyone in the community feels, and that's what I want to bring," Ammann said.

This election also marks the first time Rancho Mirage residents are choosing their council members in November. It was previously the only city in Riverside County that held its election in April, but last year, the council voted to move it to November to comply with state law.

Along with the local council race, voters are also deciding on a new schedule for rotating the mayor and mayor pro tem positions among council members. The two positions currently rotate annually in April, and voters are being asked whether those changes should occur at the end of the year to align with the new election schedule.

